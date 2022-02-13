IPL Auction 2022: From Vijay Shankar to Jayant Yadav, full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of many two franchises within the Indian Premier League from the upcoming season onwards.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise was acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a whopping Rs 56, 25 crores. Lucknow Super Giants is the opposite workforce that completes a complete of 10 groups within the IPL.

Among their three draft picks have been Hardik Pandya, who will lead Gujarat, together with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

Gujarat will probably be trying to make some spectacular buys on the IPL public sale 2022 in Bengaluru.

Here’s a listing of gamers purchased by Gujarat thus far:

Mohammed Shami – Rs. 6.25 Crore

Jason Roy – Rs 2 Crore

Lockie Ferguson – Rs 10 Crore

Abhinav Sadarangani – Rs 2.60 Crore

Rahul Tewatia – Rs 9 Crore

Noor Ahmad – Rs 30 Lakh

R Sai Kishore – Rs 3 Crore

Dominic Drakes – Rs 1.1 Crore

Jayant Yadav — Rs 1.7 Crore

Vijay Shankar – Rs 1.4 Crore

Darshan Nalkande – Rs 20 Lakh

Yash Dayal– Rs 3.20 Crore

Alzarri Joseph – Rs 2.40 Crore