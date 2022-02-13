IPL Auction 2022: From Vijay Shankar to Jayant Yadav, full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans – Firstcricket News, Firstpost
Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of many two franchises within the Indian Premier League from the upcoming season onwards.
The Ahmedabad-based franchise was acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a whopping Rs 56, 25 crores. Lucknow Super Giants is the opposite workforce that completes a complete of 10 groups within the IPL.
Among their three draft picks have been Hardik Pandya, who will lead Gujarat, together with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.
Gujarat will probably be trying to make some spectacular buys on the IPL public sale 2022 in Bengaluru.
Here’s a listing of gamers purchased by Gujarat thus far:
Mohammed Shami – Rs. 6.25 Crore
Jason Roy – Rs 2 Crore
Lockie Ferguson – Rs 10 Crore
Abhinav Sadarangani – Rs 2.60 Crore
Rahul Tewatia – Rs 9 Crore
Noor Ahmad – Rs 30 Lakh
R Sai Kishore – Rs 3 Crore
Dominic Drakes – Rs 1.1 Crore
Jayant Yadav — Rs 1.7 Crore
Vijay Shankar – Rs 1.4 Crore
Darshan Nalkande – Rs 20 Lakh
Yash Dayal– Rs 3.20 Crore
Alzarri Joseph – Rs 2.40 Crore
Find newest and upcoming tech devices on-line on Tech2 Gadgets. Get know-how information, devices critiques & scores. Popular devices together with laptop computer, pill and cell specs, options, costs, comparability.