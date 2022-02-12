IPL Auction 2022: Full list of sold and unsold players at mega auction so far – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The IPL 2022 mega public sale obtained underway right this moment, 12 February, in Bengaluru with all 10 franchises participating in a bidding battle to construct their respective squads.

The bidding started with Shikhar Dhawan who was purchased for Rs 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings. The costliest participant to emerge to date has been Shreyas Iyer who was purchased for Rs 12.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here’s a full checklist of gamers offered to date within the public sale:

Ishan Kishan (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore

Ambati Rayudu (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

Mitchell Marsh (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore

Krunal Pandya (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore

Washington Sundar (Base worth Rs 1.5 crore): Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga (Base worth Rs 1 crore): Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Deepak Hooda (Base worth Rs 75 lakh): Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore

Harshal Patel (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Jason Holder (Base worth Rs 1.5 crore): Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore

Nitish Rana (Base worth Rs 1 crore): Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 8 crore

Dwayne Bravo (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore

Devdutt Padikkal (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Jason Roy (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore

Robin Uthappa (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

Shimron Hetmyer (Base worth Rs 1.5 crore): Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore

Manish Pandey (Base worth Rs 1 crore): Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore

David Warner (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

Quinton de Kock (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore

Faf du Plessis (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore

Mohammed Shami (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore

Shreyas Iyer (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore

Trent Boult (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore

Kagiso Rabada (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore

Pat Cummins (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore

R Ashwin (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore

Shikhar Dhawan (Base worth Rs 2 crore): Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25

Here’s a listing of gamers who went unsold within the public sale to date:

Matthew Wade (Base worth Rs 2 crore)

Mohammad Nabi (Base worth Rs 1 crore)

Shakib Al Hasan (Base worth Rs 2 crore)

Steven Smith (Base worth Rs 2 crore)

Suresh Raina (Base worth Rs 2 crore)

David Miller (Base worth Rs 1 crore)

The public sale continues to be in course of and we’ll hold updating this copy.

