IPL Auction 2022 full players list: 590 cricketers to go under hammer on 12 and 13 February – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A complete of 590 cricketers are set to go below the hammer in the course of the two-day mega IPL 2022 participant public sale, which can happen in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

Amongst 590 gamers who’ve registered for the public sale, 228 are capped gamers, 355 are uncapped gamers and seven belong to Associate Nations.

Top names of Indian cricketers for the public sale embrace the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and so on.

Top abroad gamers within the public sale embrace the likes of Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, and so on.

INR 2 crore is the best reserve worth and as many as 48 gamers have chosen to put themselves on this bracket.

There are 20 gamers within the public sale checklist with a reserve worth of INR 1.5 crore whereas 34 gamers are within the checklist of cricketers with a reserve worth of INR 1 crore.

A complete of 370 Indian gamers and 220 abroad gamers will likely be up for grabs in what guarantees to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Here’s a desk on wage cap left with groups for the public sale and the variety of participant spots.

Franchisee Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open participant slots No. of open abroad participant slots Chennai Super Kings 48 21 7 Delhi Capitals 47.5 21 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 21 6 Lucknow Super Giants 59 22 7 Mumbai Indians 48 21 7 Punjab Kings 72 23 8 Rajasthan Royals 62 22 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 22 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22 7 Team Ahmedabad 52 22 7

The country-wise breakdown of 220 abroad gamers is listed under:

Country Auction List Afghanistan 17 Australia 47 Bangladesh 5 England 24 Ireland 5 New Zealand 24 South Africa 33 Sri Lanka 23 West Indies 34 Zimbabwe 1 Namibia 3 Nepal 1 Scotland 2 USA 1

Click here to check the complete ist of the players.

