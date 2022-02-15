IPL Auction 2022: ‘It was very difficult for us’, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath explains why franchise didn’t pick Suresh Raina – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The not too long ago concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 public sale noticed lots of surprises, with many huge names going unsold together with former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) participant Suresh Raina. Fans of the MS Dhoni-led group had been shocked to see Raina not being thought of for the squad, regardless of many power-packed performances for the group from 2008 onwards.

Now, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has acknowledged his view on Raina’s exclusion from the franchise. In a YouTube video uploaded on the official account of Chennai Super Kings, Viswanath has acknowledged that CSK didn’t bid for the left-hand batsman as a result of they felt he may not match within the group they wished to create at this time limit.

Stating that Raina was one of the vital constant performers for CSK within the final 12 years, Viswanath mentioned that “it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have.”

Viswanath additionally added that it was one of many many causes the franchise thought that Raina may not slot in effectively with the CSK group.

Viswanath additionally expressed disappointment for not with the ability to retain Faf du Plessis of their team this season. The South African batsman, who was one of many star gamers of Chennai Super Kings, was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore within the IPL 2022 public sale.

Both Raina and Faf du Plessis have performed for CSK for years. Raina has scored 5,520 runs in 205 matches until date for CSK. The southpaw batsman has scored one century and 39 half-centuries within the IPL until date. However, his final season noticed him put up an underwhelming efficiency of simply 160 runs in 12 video games, with a mean of 17.77 runs.

Meanwhile, CSK purchased again Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu and Robin Uthappa within the public sale. The group additionally bought Deepak Chahar for a whopping Rs 14 crore, making him the most costly Indian bowler on the public sale.

