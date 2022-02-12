IPL Auction 2022: List of players sold and unsold in fourth round

Cricket followers all all over the world have their eyes on the continued Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega public sale. The two-day bidding occasion is underway in Bengaluru and the franchises have made some attention-grabbing picks. While a number of gamers have gone large underneath the hammer, some distinguished names went unsold. As far as spherical 4 is worried, quick bowlers and spinners have been up for grabs.

T Natarajan’s title popped out first within the fourth session and Sunrisers Hyderabad reacquired his providers for INR 4 crore. SRH even tried to get Deepak Chahar on board however the pacer’s former staff Chennai Super Kings gained the bidding struggle, signing the pacer for a staggering INR 14 crore. Deepak thus grew to become the staff’s costliest participant within the public sale historical past. IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates.

Rajasthan Royals bought Prasidh Krishna for INR 10 crore

Surprisingly, veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav didn’t even fetch a single bid as he went unsold. On the opposite hand, rising pace-bowling sensation Prasidh Krishna went to Rajasthan Royals for a staggering INR 10 crore. A top quality quick bowler is certainly a captain’s delight within the T20 format. Hence, many velocity retailers fetched large bids.

Among these was New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was signed by Gujarat Titans for INR 10 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore additionally splashed INR 7.75 crore to get Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood on board. Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have been engaged in a stiff struggle to get Mark Wood. The Super Giants ultimately bagged his providers for INR 7.5 crore.

Two-time purple-cap winner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar went to his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4.2 crore. Shardul Thakur additionally breached the ten crore mark as he was bought to Delhi Capitals for INR 10.75 crore. The final title within the class of capped quick bowlers, Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman additionally went to Delhi Capitals for his base worth, INR 2 crore.

The first few names within the spinner’s class, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Imran Tahir went unsold. The jinx was damaged by Kuldeep Yadav, who went to DC for INR 2 crore. Leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar, on anticipated traces, have been in fashionable demand. While Chahal went to Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore, his senior professional bagged a contract from Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.5 crore.

Here’s the record of all of the gamers bought within the fourth spherical:

Players who went unsold within the third spherical:

1. Umesh Yadav

2. Adil Rashid

3. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

4. Imran Tahir

5. Adam Zampa

6. Amit Mishra

Purse Remaining after fourth spherical: