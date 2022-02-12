IPL Auction 2022: List of players sold, unsold, purse and slots remaining after first day

The opening day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction was certainly action-packed. Players from totally different nations and classes went underneath the hammer and the ten franchises made some fascinating picks. While a number of gamers fetched huge quantities, a number of notable names even went unsold. All franchises have extra or the much less have shaped their crew’s core within the first day and the second day of the occasion will see sides finalizing their squads.

For the unversed, IPL 2022 shall be a grand affair as for the primary time since 2014, greater than eight groups will in motion. With a two-day mega public sale being in schedule, the eight current sides have been allowed to retain a most of simply 4 gamers. As far as the 2 new groups – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – are involved, they picked three gamers apiece from the record of non-retained gamers. IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates.

Ishan Kishan grew to become Mumbai Indians’ most-expensive purchase in IPL historical past

A complete of INR 90 crore was allotted to every facet. However, the groups stepped into the bidding occasion with totally different quantities, relying upon the retentions and draft picks they made. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan was the most costly participant on Day 1 of the bidding occasion.

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians splashed a whooping 15.25 crore to reacquire his providers. Deepak Chahar was second within the record of most-expensive gamers as his former crew Chennai Super Kings purchased him for INR 14 crore. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avesh Khan, Nicholas Pooran and Shardul Thakur have been the opposite names to bag over 10 crore within the opening day.

Meanwhile, the uncapped gamers have been up for grabs within the latter a part of the day and a few of them fetched substantial quantities. In truth, pacer Avesh Khan grew to become the most costly uncapped participant in IPL historical past, having bagged INR 10 crore from Lucknow Super Giants. The likes of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tripathi bagged INR 9 crore and INR 8.5 crore from Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Here’s the record of all of the gamers bought on Day 1:

Players who went unsold within the opening Day:

1. David Miller

2. Suresh Raina

3. Steve Smith

4. Shakib Al Hasan

5. Mohammad Nabi

6. Matthew Wade

7. Wriddhiman Saha

8. Sam Billings

9. Umesh Yadav

10. Adil Rashid

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

12. Imran Tahir

13. Adam Zampa

14. Amit Mishra

15. Rajat Patidar

16. Anmolpreet Singh

17. C Hari Nishaanth

18. Mohammad Azharuddeen

19. Vishnu Vinod

20. Vishnu Solanki

21. N Jagadeesan

22. M Siddharth

23. Sandeep Lamichhane

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the purse quantity and variety of obtainable slots in every crew: