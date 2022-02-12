IPL Auction 2022: Most expensive buys in mega auction above Rs 10 crore; Ishan Kishan goes for Rs 15.25 crore

The 2022 IPL mega public sale started with 10 gamers with a base worth of Rs 2 crore going underneath the hammer.

The marquee set sparked a bidding warfare within the public sale corridor. Some bid handsomely to spell homecoming for sure gamers, whereas others tried to spruce up their squad power with fascinating inclusions. However, the one widespread issue was, it was fairly an costly affair.

Here’s a take a look at the highest 10 costliest buys from the IPL Mega Auction 2022:

1. Ishan Kishan – A tricky bidding between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad resulted in Ishan Kishan being purchased for Rs 15.25 crore by MI, the primary one for the franchise this public sale.

2. Deepak Chahar – Deepar Chahar was a participant of curiosity to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The Chennai Super Kings closed the bid and picked up Chahar for Rs 14 crore.

3. Shreyas Iyer – Shreyas Iyer was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, presumably with the far sight of a captain for the group this season.

4. Harshal Patel – Harshal Patel was purchased again by Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for Rs 10.75 crore.

5. Nicholas Pooran – Nicholas Pooran appeared fairly fascinating to each Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as a wicketkeeper-batsman, however SRH stole the person with Rs 10.75 crore.

6. Shardul Thakur-Shardul Thakur has been acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore

7. Wanindu Hasaranga – Wanindu Hasaranga was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore towards a sum of Rs 10.75 crore.

8. Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals secured Prasidh Krishna for Rs 10 crore after a bidding warfare with Lucknow Super Giants.

9. Locke Ferguson – Locke Fergusson goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.

10. Avesh Khan – Avesh Khan was the costliest purchase as an uncapped participant in IPL historical past and was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants for 10 crore.

