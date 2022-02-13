IPL Auction 2022: Purse remaining for each team after day one of mega auction – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Young Ishan Kishan on Saturday turned the most costly participant on the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale when he was re-signed by five-time champions Mumbai Indians for a whopping 15.25 crores in Bengaluru.

Kishan had plied his commerce for the Mumbai Indians since 2018, having fun with his most-successive run in 2020 when he scored 516 runs, however was launched by the franchise forward of the mega public sale.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar was snapped up by his former franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 14 crore, whereas Shreyas Iyer, too went for giant cash having been acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore.

Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins can also be set to reunite with KKR for the upcoming season, having been snapped up by the franchise for Rs 7.25 crore.

RCB signed the likes of Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore) and Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), whereas additionally buying veteran Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.5 crore). RCB’s costliest purchase on Saturday have been Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel (Both Rs 10.75 crore).

Punjab Kings spent Rs 61.35 crore on Saturday, signing the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, and have essentially the most quantity remaining in purse with Rs 28.65 crore.

MI, who signed Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin, have Rs 27.85 crore of their purse.

Here’s a statistical abstract of the quantity spent by franchises, quantity remaining in purse and the gamers bought:

Total Money Spent by 10 franchises: Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion)

Total gamers bought: 74 (Overseas 20)

Biggest Buy at Auction: Ishan Kishan (India, Mumbai Indians) Rs 15.25 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore

Buys: 6, Retained: 4

MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore

Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore

Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore

Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore

Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore

Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore

Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore

KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore

Delhi Capitals

Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore

Buys: 9, Retained: 4

Prithvi Shaw* (India batter) Rs 7.50 crore

Anrich Nortje* (South Africa pacer) Rs 6.50 crore

Axar Patel* (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Rishabh Pant* (India wk) Rs 16 crore

David Warner (Australia batter) Rs 6.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh (Australia allrounder) Rs 6.50 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh allrounder) Rs 2 crore

Shardul Thakur (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore

Kuldeep Yadav (India spinner) Rs 2 crore

Ashwin Hebbar (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India pacer) Rs 1.10 crore

Sarfaraz Khan (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

KS Bharat (India batter-wk) Rs 2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore

Buys: 8, Retained: 3

Virat Kohli* (India batter) Rs 15 crore

Glenn Maxwell* (Australia allrounder) Rs 11 crore

Mohammed Siraj* (India pacer) Rs 7 crore

Josh Hazlewood (Australia pacer) Rs 7.75 crore

Dinesh Karthik (India wk) Rs 5.50 crore

Harshal Patel (India pacer) Rs 10.75 crore

Faf du Plessis (SA batter) Rs 7 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL allrounder) Rs 10.75 crore

Shahbaz Ahmed (India allrounder) Rs 2.40 crore

Anuj Rawat (India batter-wk) Rs 3.4 crore

Akash Deep (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore

Buys: 5, Retained: 4

Andre Russell* (WI allrounder) Rs 12 crore

Sunil Narine* (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy* (India spinner) Rs 8 crore

Venkatesh Iyer* (India allrounder) Rs 8 crore

Shreyas Iyer (India batter) Rs 12.25 crore

Pat Cummins (Australia pacer) Rs 7.25 crore

Nitish Rana (India allrounder) Rs 12.25 crore

Shivam Mavi (India pacer) Rs 7.25 crore

Sheldon Jackson (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh

Mumbai Indians

Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore

Buys: 4, Retained: 4

Rohit Sharma* (India batter) Rs 16 crore

Suryakumar Yadav* (India batter) Rs 8 crore

Jasprit Bumrah* (India pacer) Rs 12 crore

Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore

Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore

Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh

M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.6 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore

Buys: 10, Retained: 3

Abdul Samad* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

Umran Malik* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Kane Williamson* (NZ batter) Rs 14 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India pacer) Rs 4.20 crore

Nicholas Pooran (WI batter-wk) Rs 10.75 crore

Washington Sundar (India allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

T Natarajan (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Rahul Tripathi (India batter) Rs 8.50 crore

Priyam Garg (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Kartik Tyagi (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Abhishek Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 6.5 crore

Shreyas Gopal (India spinner) Rs 75 lakh

Rajasthan Royals

Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore

Buys: 8, Retained: 3

Yashasvi Jaiswal* (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

Jos Buttler* (Eng batter-wk) Rs 10 crore

Sanju Samson* (India batter-wk) Rs 14 crore

Devdutt Padikkal (India batter) Rs 7.75 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (India allrounder) Rs 5 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal (India spinner) Rs 6.50 crore

Prasidh Krishna (India pacer) Rs 10 crore

Shimron Hetmyer (WI batter) Rs 8.50 crore

Trent Boult (NZ pacer) Rs 8 crore

Riyan Parag (India allrounder) Rs 3.80 crore

KC Cariappa (India spinner) Rs 30 lakh

Punjab Kings

Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore

Buys: 9, Retained: 2

Arshdeep Singh* (India pacer) Rs 4 crore

Mayank Agarwal* (India batter) Rs 12 crore

Shikhar Dhawan (India batter) Rs 8.25 crore

Jonny Bairstow (England batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore

Kagiso Rabada (SA pacer) Rs 9.25 crore

Rahul Chahar (India spinner) Rs 5.25 crore

Harpreet Brar (India allrounder) Rs 3.8 crore

Shahrukh Khan (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Prabhsimran Singh (India batter-wk) Rs 60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Ishan Porel (India pacer) Rs 25 lakh

Lucknow Supergiants

Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore

Buys: 8, Pre-auction picks*: 3

KL Rahul* (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore

Ravi Bishnoi* (India spinner) Rs 4 crore

Marcus Stoinis* (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore

Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore

Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore

Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore

Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore

Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore

Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore

Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh

Gujarat Titans

Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore

Buys: 7, Pre-auction picks*: 3

Shubman Gill* (India batter) Rs 8 crore

Hardik Pandya* (India allrounder) Rs 15 crore

Rashid Khan* (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 15 crore

Mohammed Shami (India pacer) Rs 6.25 crore

Lockie Ferguson (NZ pacer) Rs 10 crore

M Abhinav (India batter) Rs 2.60 crore

Rahul Tewatia (India allrounder) Rs 9 crore

Jason Roy (England batter) Rs 2 crore

R Sai Kishore (India spinner) Rs 3 crore

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan spinner) Rs 30 lakh.

With inputs from PTI

