IPL Auction 2022: Romario Shepherd — All you need to know about all-rounder who went to SRH for Rs 7.75 crore – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

West Indies loved a sizeable illustration on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega public sale that happened in Bengaluru over the weekend, and of the 67 overseas players who have been offered throughout the 2 days, 17 have been West Indians.

While ‘Universe Boss’ and and batting icon Chris Gayle determined to decide out of the fifteenth version of the cash-rich Indian league, a lot of his former teammates are nonetheless a part of the motion with Dwayne Bravo going again to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being launched forward of the public sale. Other senior gamers Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Andre Russell and Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) had been retained by their respective franchises.

Current stars Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants) ended up bagging the most important offers among the many West Indians within the mega public sale, going for Rs 10.75 crore and Rs 8.75 crore respectively. Former Delhi Capitals batter Shimron Hetmyer wasn’t too far behind at Rs 8.5 crore.

However, Romario Shepherd joining Pooran at SRH, the place West Indian legend Brian Lara is the batting coach, at Rs 7.75 crore did elevate an eyebrow or two as he ended up getting a bid increased than legendary all-rounder Bravo and hard-hitting opener Evin Lewis, and his deal is value greater than what Pollard and Narine each Rs 6 crore — have been retained at.

And Shepherd is a comparatively new title in Indian cricket circles — neither has he performed within the IPL nor has he confronted the Men in Blue within the 10 ODIs and 14 T20Is that he has performed until date.

Who is Romario Shepherd?

Though he has not likely plied his commerce elsewhere on the planet not like a few of his extra well-known colleagues, Shepherd has been an everyday with the Guyana Amazon Warriors since becoming a member of the outfit in 2018.

While he did not make a lot of an influence in his three appearances in 2018, he was a special beast the next yr, amassing 13 wickets in 10 video games at a mean of 19 and a strike fee of 13.6.

He produced a fair higher show in the newest version, smashing an unbeaten 72 off 31 balls and amassing 3/31 in a match-winning all-round show towards Jamaica Tawallahs. Shepherd would end the season the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets to his title with an excellent common and strike fee of 14.11 and 11.

More lately, he had first rate shows each with bat and ball for West Indies within the house T20I collection towards England. He smashed a 28-ball 44 within the second T20I, almost guiding the hosts house in an exciting 171-run chase, through which they fell brief by only one run.

Shepherd additionally held his nerve with the ball within the following sport. Defending 36 off the final six, Phil Salt struck back-to-back sixes to start the ultimate over. Shepherd although, eliminated the menace by bowling him spherical his legs with a yorker, earlier than conceding a single off the final three. His figures of three/59 in the end went in a successful effort.

Click here to read auction analysis for remaining IPL teams

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram