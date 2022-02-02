IPL auction 2022: Sreesanth shares heartfelt post after his name features in final auction list – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever is again once more. It’s not simply cricket followers who’re excited concerning the upcoming season, even cricketer S Sreesanth is overjoyed after seeing his title included within the remaining public sale checklist.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the IPL 2022 Player Auction might be performed on 12 and 13 February in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. During the two-day mega public sale, the right-arm pacer together with 589 different cricketers might be going beneath the hammer this yr.

At the age of 39, Sreesanth is seeking to get again into the league. The veteran right-arm seamer has stored his base worth at Rs 50 lakh.

On seeing his title, Sreesanth took to his official Twitter deal with and posted a heartfelt message. He thanked all his well-wishers and requested his followers to maintain him of their prayers. Further in his put up, he expressed that he want to return to the long-lasting event.

“Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” Sreesanth’s put up learn.

Check Sreesanth’s tweet right here:

Love u all..can’t thank u all sufficient..numerous gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thnks quite a bit..#grateful and alwys might be grateful to each attempt one in all u..plss do hold me in ur prayers for remaining public sale too..”om Nama Shivaya..” pic.twitter.com/XAyBGx9IVU — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 1, 2022

Last yr, the quick bowler had registered himself for the IPL public sale however couldn’t make it to the ultimate public sale checklist.

In the yr 2013, Sreesanth was banned for all times for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing together with two different Rajasthan Royals (RR) co-players Ajjit Chadila and Ankeet Chavan however later that ban was decreased to a seven-year suspension on recommendation of Supreme Court of India. After getting back from suspension, he performed within the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala.

The different large names within the mega public sale embody Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Marsh amongst others.

This yr, IPL’s 15th version will witness two new franchises specifically Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.