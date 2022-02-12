Sports
IPL Auction 2022: What the teams are looking like | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: With simply 33 gamers signed and drafted earlier than the IPL 2022 mega public sale, all of the groups wish to begin afresh. And the stakes are quite a bit increased this time, with two extra groups within the fray, which makes it 10 bidders in complete.
IPL AUCTION 2022 LIVE BLOG
Track the composition of all 10 groups in actual time as franchises construct their squads right here:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja (R), MS Dhoni (R), Ruturaj Gaikwad (R), Moeen Ali (R)
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (R), Jasprit Bumrah (R), Suryakumar Yadav (R), Kieron Pollard (R)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell (R), Venkatesh Iyer (R), Sunil Narine (R), Varun Chakravarthy (R), Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (R), Yashasvi Jaiswal (R), R Ashwin, Trent Boult
Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (R), Prithvi Shaw (R), Anrich Nortje (R), Axar Patel (R), David Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson (R), Umran Malik (R), Abdul Samad (R)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (R), Glenn Maxwell (R), Mohd. Siraj (R), Faf du Plessis
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal (R), Arshdeep Singh (R), Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG ): KL Rahul (D), Marcus Stoinis (D), Ravi Bishnoi (D), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey
Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (D), Rashid Khan (D), Shubman Gill (D), Mohd. Shami
