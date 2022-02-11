IPL Auction 2022: When and where to watch IPL Auction Live in India, Date, Time and Live streaming Details

The 2022 IPL mega public sale will happen on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022. A complete of 590 gamers will go underneath the hammer forward of the fifteenth version of the IPL, and all of the franchises can be eager to select the very best abilities accessible from the public sale pool.

Two new franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been added to the Indian T20 league this 12 months, because the IPL will get greater and grander. A complete of 10 groups will function within the 2022 version of the IPL. And, each these franchises have already chosen their 3 draft picks forward of the mega public sale.

While the Ahmedabad franchise picked Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill, the Lucknow franchise opted for KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi. While Rahul will lead the Lucknow outfit, Pandya has been named because the skipper of the Ahmedabad aspect. Also, whereas KL Rahul will draw a wage of INR 17 Crores, Pandya can be paid a sum of INR 15 Crores.

590 gamers are set to be auctioned over the course of two days, and out of that, 228 are capped gamers, and 355 of them are uncapped. Also, whereas 370 can be Indian gamers, a complete of 220 can be abroad gamers. And, 7 gamers have additionally registered their names from affiliate nations as properly for the IPL mega public sale this 12 months.

When will the 2022 IPL mega public sale start?

The dwell protection of the 2022 IPL mega public sale will start at 11 AM IST. The IPL mega public sale is scheduled to start out at 12 PM IST on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022.

Where to observe the 2022 IPL mega public sale on TV in India?

The total IPL mega public sale may be watched on the Star Sports Network on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022 in India.

Where can the 2022 IPL mega public sale be streamed in India?

The 2022 IPL mega public sale can be streamed dwell on Disney+Hotstar in India.