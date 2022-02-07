‘IPL auction is coming as well, so good luck’ – Rohit Sharma teases Yuzvendra Chahal after clinching first ODI

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets within the first ODI in opposition to Ahmedabad and within the course of, reached the landmark of 100 wickets within the format as effectively. He was interviewed by skipper Rohit Sharma after the match for his main achievement and the previous defined altering numerous elements of his bowling that has labored out very well.

Chahal’s four-wicket haul alongside Sundar’s three-wicket haul restricted West Indies to only 176 and India chased down the goal simply, due to a free-flowing 60 on the high from Rohit. After making his debut in 2016, Chahal has gone on to select 103 wickets in 60 ODIs at a mean of 27.3 to date. The 31-year-old is a totally totally different bowler when he will get it proper. He wasn’t retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) forward of IPL 2022 mega public sale and can up grabs on February 12 and 13.

‘I had never imagined I will achieve it this early’ – Yuzvendra Chahal

Rohit had requested Chahal in regards to the feelings that have been via throughout the achievement and the latter talked about that it has been a curler coaster of a experience. Chahal was additionally delighted by the truth that he had managed to realize the feat so quickly and defined the best way he has altered his arm place to get the utmost out of his bowling.

“It feels great. My career has seen ups and downs in the last five years. But it’s a good feeling when you take 100 wickets in any format, it’s a big thing. I had never imagined I will achieve it this early. I continued bowling with the same approach,” Chahal mentioned within the interplay with Rohit.

“I have changed the angle a bit, especially for slow wickets. When I was not a part of the team, I was thinking about the improvement I can bring in my bowling. I used to see other bowlers who used to get a bit side arm for these wickets, so I also noticed that the release is much quicker and there is more effort from the wrist in that case,” he added.

Rohit concluded the interview by advising Chahal to proceed with the nice work and careworn the significance of a great mindset. He additionally teased Chahal regarding the upcoming mega public sale for IPL 2022 and wished him good luck to go for large cash.

“You are a key player for us, I want you to play with that mindset. There will always be ups and downs. But it is very important to play with the right mindset. And the auction is coming as well, so good luck,” Rohit suggested.