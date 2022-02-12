IPL Auction Live 2022 Day 1 Live Minute by Minute Updates on Players Sold, Unsold, Purse Remaining of all teams

Right then. It is time to get out the hammer, it’s time for the IPL franchises to placed on their pondering caps, as it’s time for the IPL mega public sale. The 2022 IPL mega public sale will likely be a two-day affair and can happen on twelfth and thirteenth February.

Here is the reside feed Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega public sale:(Note: If the feed isn’t loading, click here to check the live feed of IPL 2022 Auction)

A colossal 590 gamers will likely be up for grabs for all the ten franchises this 12 months. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the 2 new IPL franchises which are added to the fray. While the Lucknow Super Giants will likely be led by KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya would be the skipper of the Gujarat Titans facet.

Out of the 590 gamers who will go underneath the hammer, 336 of them are uncapped cricketers. Also, 370 Indian gamers will likely be up for grabs, whereas a complete of 220 abroad gamers will likely be auctioned. So, brace yourselves for the a number of twists, turns, and surprises that will likely be in retailer for the following couple of days.

List of retained gamers forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale

Chennai Super Kings Retained Players: Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore)

Mumbai Indians Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players: Kane Williamson (INR 14 crore), Abdul Samad (INR 4 crore), Umran Malik (INR 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players: Sanju Samson (INR 14 crore), Jos Buttler (INR 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players: Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 8 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (INR 16 crore), Axar Patel (INR 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 crore)

Punjab Kings Retained Players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Gujarat Titans Draft Picks: Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crores), Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores), Shubman Gill (INR 8 crores)

Lucknow Super Giants Draft Picks: KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore)

Remaining Purse of all IPL groups forward of the mega public sale

Where and When will the 2022 IPL mega public sale happen?

The 2022 IPL mega public sale will happen within the metropolis of Bangalore. It will likely be a two-day occasion and will likely be held on twelfth and thirteenth February.

Where will the 2022 IPL mega public sale be telecasted and live-streamed?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the 2022 IPL mega public sale. The mega public sale might be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

What have been the foundations for retentions and draft picks for the 2022 IPL mega public sale?

The 8 present franchises introduced the checklist of gamers that they retained forward of the mega public sale. Each franchise was allowed to retain solely a most of 4 gamers.

After that, the 2 new IPL franchises introduced their draft picks. Also, a franchise can solely spend a most of INR 90 Crores within the mega public sale.

Are RTM’s allowed?

Right to Match (RTM) Cards is not going to be used within the 2022 IPL mega public sale. AN RTM Card can be utilized by an IPL franchise to purchase again a participant who featured for them within the earlier IPL version for the very best quantity that the participant has been bid for.