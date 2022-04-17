IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpasses Zaheer Khan for most number of wickets in powerplay | Cricket News – Times of India

ICYMI: Milestone Alert 🚨1⃣5⃣0⃣ wickets and counting in #TATAIPL for @BhuviOfficial as he picked up a 3-wicket hau… https://t.co/46eXygcYZW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650198366000

NAVI MUMBAI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday surpassed Zaheer Khan to turn out to be the very best wicket-taker in powerplay overs of the Indian Premier League Veteran Indian fast Bhuvneshwar achieved this milestone whereas taking part in for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the course of the IPL 2022 match towards Punjab Kings right here at Dr DY Patil Stadium.Bhuvneshwar dismissed PBKS stand-in captain and opener Shikhar Dhawan for his 53rd wicket within the powerplay which is now essentially the most by any bowler within the league’s historical past. SRH bowler surpassed Zaheer Khan and Sandeep Sharma for this milestone.Later, the SRH star grew to become the primary Indian pacer to succeed in the milestone of 150 wickets within the Indian Premier League historical past.

After the West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (174) and legendary Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga (170), SRH star is total simply the third pacer to bag 150 wickets in IPL.

Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157), Yuzvendra Chahal (151) and Harbhajan Singh (150) are the opposite three bowlers to have achieved the milestone.

In the match towards PBKS, the 32-year-old put in a powerful efficiency for SRH as he took 3/22 from his 4 overs and mixed with Umran Malik (4/28) to bowl out PBKS for 151. SRH batters chased the below-par rating with seven balls left and grabbed the win by seven-wicket.

This is the fourth win of Sunrisers Hyderabad within the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 which have taken them to the 4th spot whereas for Punjab kings, that is their third loss in six video games.