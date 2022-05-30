IPL enters Guinness World Records with largest cricket jersey, watch video – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on a excessive observe on Sunday, 29 May because the match entered the Guinness World Records with the most important cricket jersey. The announcement concerning the identical was made by former Team India coach Ravi Shastri on the opening ceremony of the all-important last between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The largest jersey accommodates the logos of all 10 groups which were part of the IPL 2022 match.

The official deal with of the Indian Premier League shared its video on Twitter and wrote, “A to begin #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. #GTvRR

“Presenting the ‘ At The ‘ – the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera .”

It is to be famous that the jersey unveiled is the most important on this planet and measures 66 x 44 meters. The jersey was numbered 15, signifying the fifteenth version of the favored match.

Debutants Gujarat Titans received the Indian Premier League 2022 after they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets within the last match on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Royals opted to bat first and scored 130/9 with Jos Buttler being their high scorer with a slightly subdued 39.

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya (3/17) was spectacular with the ball and was good with the bat too as he scored 34 whereas forging a 63-run stand with Shubman Gill to assist his group overcome their sluggish begin. Opener Gill was unbeaten at 45, sealing the victory for the Gujarat Titans with a six after they had 11 balls to spare.

