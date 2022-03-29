IPL: Hardik Pandya gets dismissed by brother Krunal, Twitter reacts with memes

IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League all the time has some fascinating battles on the sector. Like this time there was additionally a duel between two brothers who’re enjoying for various groups. No factors for guessing that it’s the duo of Hardik and Krunal Pandya. After enjoying collectively for Mumbai Indians, this time the brothers are enjoying for various groups and got here up towards one another within the match on Monday.

Hardik Pandya had been picked by the Gujarat Titans crew as skipper whereas Krunal Pandya is enjoying for Lucknow Super Giants. Their groups clashed in yesterday’s match and Krunal Pandya picked the wicket of Hardik Pandya. As a outcome, social media had a discipline day as many memes have been created on the brothers.

Krunal Pandya dismissed Hardik within the eleventh over of the match. He bowled one on the center stump and Hardik swung wildly leading to a catch to long-off.

Here are a few of the humorous tweets on the dismissal:

Many folks have been additionally overjoyed with the truth that Hardik Pandya began bowling once more after a again harm he suffered in 2019.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared this meme referring to the followers’ response to see Hardik Pandya bowl once more.

Their former IPL crew Mumbai Indians shared this tweet wishing the Pandya brothers good luck for the match being held on the Wankhede Stadium.

Gujarat Titans received the thriller towards Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets. Lucknow Super Giants batted first and made 158-6 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans chased the goal by scoring 161-5 in 19.4 overs.

What do you concentrate on this attention-grabbing battle between the 2 brothers?