IPL Highlights, DC vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 21 runs, collect fifth win of season – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: Delhi Capitals have given quite a lot of gamers an extended rope, however they haven’t carried out constantly. DC coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant could be hoping that these gamers repay a few of their religion when the crew tackle Sunrisers Hyderabad on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

Sunrisers Hyderabad had been on a five-match profitable spree, however their profitable methods had been delivered to a screeching halt within the final match in opposition to Chennai Super Kings. Their tempo battery was taken to the cleaners by CSK and now, the strain can be on them to bounce again in opposition to Delhi Capitals.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on Thursday (5 May).

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match can be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match begin?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match can be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs SRH match may also be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Saurabh Dubey, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Karik Tyagi, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

