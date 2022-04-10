IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs DC, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals stay rating, stay streaming, IPL 2022: At the tip of the powerplay overs, KKR are 43/2 having misplaced Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer cheaply. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer occupy the crease and the duty of chasing 216 down trying more and more tough

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to maintain up their momentum once they conflict with the Delhi Capitals within the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader in IPL 2022.

Coming into this match, Kolkata Knight Riders have gained 3 out of their 4 matches and look a facet in high type. In their final match towards the Mumbai Indians Pat Cummins smashed a half-century in simply 14 balls to shock the five-time champions. KKR romped residence with 4 overs to spare.

Delhi Capitals, alternatively, haven’t discovered any momentum thus far on this event and have gained simply the one sport towards Mumbai Indians and are in determined have to type out their woes with the bat in the event that they should trump Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be performed?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will happen on 10 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will likely be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match begin?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will start from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will likely be held at 3 pm.

Where are you able to watch KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may also be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

