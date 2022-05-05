IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH: Warner, Powell help Delhi Capitals post 207/3 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Catch IPL LIVE rating right here. Latest IPL 2022 information: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK – IPL LIVE scorecard: Umran Malik bowls the ultimate over of the innings. Powell collects a six off the primary ball to deliver up his maiden IPL fifty, earlier than accumulating a hat-trick of fours off Malik as Delhi put up 207/3 after being requested to bat by Hyderabad. Warner didn’t face a single supply regardless of batting on 92, and was seen cheering Powell on after each boundary. Meanwhile, Umran Malik breaks his personal file for the quickest supply of the season — touching 157 and 155 clicks within the fourth and fifth deliveries! 19 off the ultimate over, with DC accumulating 70 within the final 5 overs.

Preview: Delhi Capitals have given a variety of gamers a protracted rope, however they haven’t carried out persistently. DC coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant could be hoping that these gamers repay a few of their religion when the group tackle Sunrisers Hyderabad on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a five-match profitable spree, however their profitable methods have been dropped at a screeching halt within the final match towards Chennai Super Kings. Their tempo battery was taken to the cleaners by CSK and now, the stress might be on them to bounce again towards Delhi Capitals.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on Thursday (5 May).

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match might be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match begin?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match might be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs SRH match will even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Saurabh Dubey, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Karik Tyagi, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

