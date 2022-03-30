IPL: Mumbai Indians dedicate song to its fans called ‘Aamchi Paltan’. Watch

IPL 2022: The IPL group Mumbai Indians on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram of a tune devoted to their followers who’re known as ‘Aamchi Paltan’. It posted the video on their official Instagram deal with and it’s got over 7.30 lakh views up to now. The tune is sung by a lady who’s seen strumming a guitar whereas sporting the MI jersey.

In the video, the woman is taking part in the guitar as she sings a composition from the tune ‘Jaane Kyu’ from the 2008 movie Dostana with improvised lyrics. “Paltan hai, you’ll be alright,” she sings within the refrain. The lyrics of the tune go like, “Fans hai to tedhi medhi raahe, haar aur jeet ki raatein. Asaan lagti hai, fans hai hum, kabhi josh naa maare chahe MI haare…”

“This one is dedicated to Aamchi Paltan. Special song for our special Paltan!” says the caption of the video. They additionally added the hashtags #OneHousehold #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #ReelKaroFeelKaro and #ReelItReally feelIt to the caption and tagged the woman who sang the tune.

Watch the video under:

“So Sweet.!! Thank you,” commented an Instagram person. “We’re with the team in every situation,” mentioned one other. Another remark reads, “Thank you for this beautiful song! One family forever.”

The woman who sang the tune is known as Prissha. She is 21 years previous in keeping with her Instagram bio which is prisshawithdouble_s.

Mumbai Indians started their IPL marketing campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals on March 27. They play towards the Rajasthan Royals of their subsequent match on April 2.

What do you consider this fan anthem of Mumbai Indians?