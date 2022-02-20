IPL rights valuation will mirror the rise and growth of the league: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The upcoming version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be a grand affair with the addition of two new franchises. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has said that the media rights for the cash-rich match will seize worth worthy of the league’s speedy rise.

“The aspirational value of Brand IPL has surpassed anyone and everyone’s expectations,” Shah stated in an interview with Reuters. While he declined to debate exact figures, he stated: “The valuation will mirror the rise and growth of the league.”

The BCCI is in line to ask tenders for IPL media rights 2023-27 cycle as early as the approaching week earlier than concluding the e-auction in two months, Shah stated. Industry sources anticipate it should fetch as a lot as 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion).

He additional said that the board had studied numerous fashions and proposals, amid expectations that separate TV and digital bids can be thought of. That would imply a bid from Amazon.com Inc, with solely a digital platform, is perhaps accepted this time after the BCCI in 2017 chosen a consolidated TV and digital bid.

Star India, owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), paid 163.48 billion rupees for the 2018-22 cycle. The league will welcome two new franchises this season after Lucknow and Ahmedabad paid a mixed $1.7 billion make their approach into the most important cricketing league.

“Two new teams mean more opportunities to the entire cricketing ecosystem. You can gauge the level of interest with the valuation for two new teams,” Shah stated.

The league counts Bollywood stars and billionaires amongst franchise house owners and attracts one of the best gamers globally.

“In just 14 seasons, we have recorded unprecedented figures that other popular leagues reached after decades,” Shah stated. “Not just television but look at the numbers on digital.”

The 10-team league is predicted to begin within the final week of March and can run till the final week of May.

($1 = 74.6701 Indian rupees)