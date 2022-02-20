IPL Rights Value To Reflect League Growth: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah | Cricket News

Media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will seize worth worthy of the league’s fast rise, particularly after the addition of two new groups and robust digital development, secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) Jay Shah instructed Reuters. “The aspirational value of Brand IPL has surpassed anyone and everyone’s expectations,” Shah mentioned in an interview. He declined to debate any greenback figures, however mentioned: “The valuation will mirror the rise and growth of the league.”

The BCCI will float tenders for the expanded league’s media rights for the 2023-27 cycle as early as the approaching week and full the e-auction in two months, Shah mentioned.

Industry sources count on it’ll fetch as a lot as 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion).

Shah added that the board had studied numerous fashions and proposals, amid expectations that separate TV and digital bids can be thought-about.

That would imply a bid from Amazon.com Inc, with solely a digital platform, could be accepted this time after the BCCI in 2017 chosen a consolidated TV and digital bid.

Star India, owned by Walt Disney Co, paid 163.48 billion rupees for the 2018-22 cycle.

The league will welcome two new franchises this season after Lucknow and Ahmedabad paid a mixed $1.7 billion to realize their entry into the world’s richest cricket league.

“Two new teams mean more opportunities to the entire cricketing ecosystem. You can gauge the level of interest with the valuation for two new teams,” Shah mentioned.

The league counts Bollywood stars and billionaires amongst franchise homeowners and attracts one of the best gamers globally.

“In just 14 seasons, we have recorded unprecedented figures that other popular leagues reached after decades,” Shah mentioned. “Not just television but look at the numbers on digital.”

The 10-team league will start play within the final week of March.

($1 = INR 74.6701)

