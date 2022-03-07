IPL Schedule 2022: Date, Time, Fixtures, Teams, Venue details announced, IPL Schedule PDF Download

CSK and KKR will face one another within the opening recreation.
The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin on March 26. As many as 10 groups will battle it out for the last word glory over the course of two months with the ultimate set to be performed on May 29. With solely simply three weeks to go, the BCCI introduced the schedule for the much-awaited event and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the opener.
The matches are set to be performed in a different format this yr with the BCCI ditching the previous format of every aspect taking part in the opposite twice within the league stage. 10 groups are divided into two teams, A and B, primarily based on the variety of titles received and the finals performed.
Accordingly, Group A contains of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. The different 5 groups, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and new entrants Gujarat Titans, are a part of Group B.
All league matches set to be performed in Maharashtra
As confirmed earlier, all of the league matches of IPL 2022 shall be performed at 4 venues – three in Mumbai and one in Pune. Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches every whereas the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai and MCA Stadium in Pune will play hosts to fifteen video games every.
As for the schedule launched, the primary double-header of the season will happen on March 27. There shall be a whole lot of double-header days this season with the variety of matches rising due to the addition of two new groups. Maharashtra Government has additionally determined to permit 25% spectators for all league matches throughout the IPL. A choice is but to be taken on the venue for the playoffs. The schedule for the IPL 2022 playoffs is but to be launched.
Here’s the IPL 2022 Schedule:
|Match No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Saturday
|March 26, 2022
|CSK vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|Sunday
|March 27, 2022
|DC vs MI
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|3
|Sunday
|March 27, 2022
|PBKS vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|4
|Monday
|March 28, 2022
|GT vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|5
|Tuesday
|March 29, 2022
|SRH vs RR
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|6
|Wednesday
|March 30, 2022
|RCB vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|7
|Thursday
|March 31, 2022
|LSG vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|8
|Friday
|April 1, 2022
|KKR vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|9
|Saturday
|April 2, 2022
|MI vs RR
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|10
|Saturday
|April 2, 2022
|GT vs DC
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|11
|Sunday
|April 3, 2022
|CSK vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|12
|Monday
|April 4, 2022
|SRH vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|13
|Tuesday
|April 5, 2022
|RR vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|14
|Wednesday
|April 6, 2022
|KKR vs MI
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|15
|Thursday
|April 7, 2022
|LSG vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|Friday
|April 8, 2022
|PBKS vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|17
|Saturday
|April 9, 2022
|CSK vs SRH
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|18
|Saturday
|April 9, 2022
|RCB vs MI
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|19
|Sunday
|April 10, 2022
|KKR vs DC
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|20
|Sunday
|April 10, 2022
|RR vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|21
|Monday
|April 11, 2022
|SRH vs GT
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|Tuesday
|April 12, 2022
|CSK vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|23
|Wednesday
|April 13, 2022
|MI vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|24
|Thursday
|April 14, 2022
|RR vs GT
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|25
|Friday
|April 15, 2022
|SRH vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|26
|Saturday
|April 16, 2022
|MI vs LSG
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|27
|Saturday
|April 16, 2022
|DC vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|28
|Sunday
|April 17, 2022
|PBKS vs SRH
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|29
|Sunday
|April 17, 2022
|GT vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|30
|Monday
|April 18, 2022
|RR vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|31
|Tuesday
|April 19, 2022
|LSG vs RCB
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|32
|Wednesday
|April 20, 2022
|DC vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|33
|Thursday
|April 21, 2022
|MI vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|34
|Friday
|April 22, 2022
|DC vs RR
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|35
|Saturday
|April 23, 2022
|KKR vs GJ
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|36
|Saturday
|April 23, 2022
|RCB vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|37
|Sunday
|April 24, 2022
|LSG vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|38
|Monday
|April 25, 2022
|PBKS vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|39
|Tuesday
|April 26, 2022
|RCB vs RR
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|40
|Wednesday
|April 27, 2022
|GT vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|41
|Thursday
|April 28, 2022
|DC vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|42
|Friday
|April 29, 2022
|PBKS vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|43
|Saturday
|April 30, 2022
|GT vs RCB
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|44
|Saturday
|April 30, 2022
|RR vs MI
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|45
|Sunday
|May 1, 2022
|DC vs LSG
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|46
|Sunday
|May 1, 2022
|SRH vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|47
|Monday
|May 2, 2022
|KKR vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|48
|Tuesday
|May 3, 2022
|GT vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|49
|Wednesday
|May 4, 2022
|RCB vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|50
|Thursday
|May 5, 2022
|DC vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|51
|Friday
|May 6, 2022
|GT vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|52
|Saturday
|May 7, 2022
|PBKS vs RR
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|53
|Saturday
|May 7, 2022
|LSG vs KKR
|3:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|54
|Sunday
|May 8, 2022
|SRH vs RCB
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|55
|Sunday
|May 8, 2022
|CSK vs DC
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|56
|Monday
|May 9, 2022
|MI vs KKR
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|57
|Tuesday
|May 10, 2022
|LSG vs GT
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|58
|Wednesday
|May 11, 2022
|RR vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|59
|Thursday
|May 12, 2022
|CSK vs MI
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|60
|Friday
|May 13, 2022
|RCB vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|61
|Saturday
|May 14, 2022
|KKR vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|62
|Sunday
|May 15, 2022
|CSK vs GT
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|63
|Sunday
|May 15, 2022
|LSG vs RR
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|64
|Monday
|May 16, 2022
|PBKS vs DC
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|65
|Tuesday
|May 17, 2022
|MI vs SRH
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|66
|Wednesday
|May 18, 2022
|KKR vs LSG
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|67
|Thursday
|May 19, 2022
|RCB vs GT
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|68
|Friday
|May 20, 2022
|RR vs CSK
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|69
|Saturday
|May 21, 2022
|MI vs DC
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|70
|Sunday
|May 22, 2022
|SRH vs PBKS
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium