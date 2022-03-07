IPL Schedule 2022: Date, Time, Fixtures, Teams, Venue details announced, IPL Schedule PDF Download

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin on March 26. As many as 10 groups will battle it out for the last word glory over the course of two months with the ultimate set to be performed on May 29. With solely simply three weeks to go, the BCCI introduced the schedule for the much-awaited event and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the opener.

The matches are set to be performed in a different format this yr with the BCCI ditching the previous format of every aspect taking part in the opposite twice within the league stage. 10 groups are divided into two teams, A and B, primarily based on the variety of titles received and the finals performed.

Accordingly, Group A contains of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. The different 5 groups, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and new entrants Gujarat Titans, are a part of Group B.

All league matches set to be performed in Maharashtra

As confirmed earlier, all of the league matches of IPL 2022 shall be performed at 4 venues – three in Mumbai and one in Pune. Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches every whereas the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai and MCA Stadium in Pune will play hosts to fifteen video games every.

As for the schedule launched, the primary double-header of the season will happen on March 27. There shall be a whole lot of double-header days this season with the variety of matches rising due to the addition of two new groups. Maharashtra Government has additionally determined to permit 25% spectators for all league matches throughout the IPL. A choice is but to be taken on the venue for the playoffs. The schedule for the IPL 2022 playoffs is but to be launched.

Download the IPL 2022 Schedule PDF here

Here’s the IPL 2022 Schedule: