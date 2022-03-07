IPL

IPL Schedule 2022: Date, Time, Fixtures, Teams, Venue details announced, IPL Schedule PDF Download

CSK and KKR will face one another within the opening recreation.

The fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin on March 26. As many as 10 groups will battle it out for the last word glory over the course of two months with the ultimate set to be performed on May 29. With solely simply three weeks to go, the BCCI introduced the schedule for the much-awaited event and the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the opener.

The matches are set to be performed in a different format this yr with the BCCI ditching the previous format of every aspect taking part in the opposite twice within the league stage. 10 groups are divided into two teams, A and B, primarily based on the variety of titles received and the finals performed.

Accordingly, Group A contains of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. The different 5 groups, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and new entrants Gujarat Titans, are a part of Group B.

All league matches set to be performed in Maharashtra

As confirmed earlier, all of the league matches of IPL 2022 shall be performed at 4 venues – three in Mumbai and one in Pune. Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches every whereas the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai and MCA Stadium in Pune will play hosts to fifteen video games every.

As for the schedule launched, the primary double-header of the season will happen on March 27. There shall be a whole lot of double-header days this season with the variety of matches rising due to the addition of two new groups. Maharashtra Government has additionally determined to permit 25% spectators for all league matches throughout the IPL. A choice is but to be taken on the venue for the playoffs. The schedule for the IPL 2022 playoffs is but to be launched.

Here’s the IPL 2022 Schedule:

Match No. Day Date Match Time (IST) Venue
1 Saturday March 26, 2022 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
2 Sunday March 27, 2022 DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
3 Sunday March 27, 2022 PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
4 Monday March 28, 2022 GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
5 Tuesday March 29, 2022 SRH vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
6 Wednesday March 30, 2022 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
7 Thursday March 31, 2022 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
8 Friday April 1, 2022 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
9 Saturday April 2, 2022 MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
10 Saturday April 2, 2022 GT vs DC 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
11 Sunday April 3, 2022 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
12 Monday April 4, 2022 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
13 Tuesday April 5, 2022 RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
14 Wednesday April 6, 2022 KKR vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
15 Thursday April 7, 2022 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
16 Friday April 8, 2022 PBKS vs GT 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
17 Saturday April 9, 2022 CSK vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
18 Saturday April 9, 2022 RCB vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
19 Sunday April 10, 2022 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
20 Sunday April 10, 2022 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
21 Monday April 11, 2022 SRH vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
22 Tuesday April 12, 2022 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
23 Wednesday April 13, 2022 MI vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
24 Thursday April 14, 2022 RR vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
25 Friday April 15, 2022 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
26 Saturday April 16, 2022 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
27 Saturday April 16, 2022 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
28 Sunday April 17, 2022 PBKS vs SRH 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
29 Sunday April 17, 2022 GT vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
30 Monday April 18, 2022 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
31 Tuesday April 19, 2022 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
32 Wednesday April 20, 2022 DC vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
33 Thursday April 21, 2022 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
34 Friday April 22, 2022 DC vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
35 Saturday April 23, 2022 KKR vs GJ 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
36 Saturday April 23, 2022 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
37 Sunday April 24, 2022 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
38 Monday April 25, 2022 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
39 Tuesday April 26, 2022 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
40 Wednesday April 27, 2022 GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
41 Thursday April 28, 2022 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
42 Friday April 29, 2022 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
43 Saturday April 30, 2022 GT vs RCB 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
44 Saturday April 30, 2022 RR vs MI 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
45 Sunday May 1, 2022 DC vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
46 Sunday May 1, 2022 SRH vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
47 Monday May 2, 2022 KKR vs RR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
48 Tuesday May 3, 2022 GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
49 Wednesday May 4, 2022 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
50 Thursday May 5, 2022 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
51 Friday May 6, 2022 GT vs MI 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
52 Saturday May 7, 2022 PBKS vs RR 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
53 Saturday May 7, 2022 LSG vs KKR 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
54 Sunday May 8, 2022 SRH vs RCB 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
55 Sunday May 8, 2022 CSK vs DC 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
56 Monday May 9, 2022 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
57 Tuesday May 10, 2022 LSG vs GT 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
58 Wednesday May 11, 2022 RR vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
59 Thursday May 12, 2022 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
60 Friday May 13, 2022 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
61 Saturday May 14, 2022 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
62 Sunday May 15, 2022 CSK vs GT 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
63 Sunday May 15, 2022 LSG vs RR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
64 Monday May 16, 2022 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
65 Tuesday May 17, 2022 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
66 Wednesday May 18, 2022 KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
67 Thursday May 19, 2022 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
68 Friday May 20, 2022 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
69 Saturday May 21, 2022 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
70 Sunday May 22, 2022 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium





