IPL Teams To Start Training In Mid-March, Five Practice Venues Identified: Report | Cricket News

All the IPL groups will begin coaching within the metropolis from March 14 or 15 onwards and 5 apply venues have been recognized. It is known that the MCA ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA floor in Thane, the Dr DY Patil University floor and a soccer pitch together with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park floor in Ghansoli have been recognized by the authorities as apply venues for the cash-rich event, which begins on March 26. Players are prone to begin coming into the town from March 8.

The Maharashtra authorities carried out a gathering with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association in South Mumbai for a clean conduct of the IPL, which is now a 10-team affair.

Ministers of the state authorities — Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde — together with MCA chief Vijay Patil and apex council members Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap have been current on the assembly.

It can be understood that each one the individuals should endure RT-PCR check 48 hours previous to their arrival in Mumbai.

While 10 plush motels have been recognized in Mumbai whereas two motels have been zeroed in for Pune.

It can be learnt that the gamers should endure 3-5 days of quarantine earlier than getting into their respective bubbles.

The league stage of the IPL can be carried out in Mumbai and Pune.

While the Wankhede Stadium and CCI (Brabourne stadium) will host 20 matches every, the DY Patil stadium and the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Gahunje in Pune will organise 15 video games.