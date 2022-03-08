IPL Winners List From 2008 to 2021

Indian Premier League has fully modified the dynamics of the cricket recreation everywhere in the world. It has introduced modern methods for making the sport extra aggressive which has pressured all different international locations as nicely in beginning their very own T20 league. T20 tournaments like IPL pave an amazing platform for gamers to showcase their expertise on the highest stage. Every yr, all of the taking part groups give their greatest to win the trophy. It brings an amazing sense of pleasure for any participant to be a part of the champion facet. In this text, we will likely be itemizing out the winners of IPL for every season from the beginning.

In the inaugural season, Rajasthan Royals grew to become champions as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets within the finals. Shane Warne led RR have been chasing 164 runs within the match, and so they gained it on the final ball once they wanted to attain 1 run off the ultimate ball. MS Dhoni who had led the Indian staff to the title in 2007 T20 WC was profitable as a captain within the first season of IPL as nicely taking his staff until the ultimate.

In IPL 2009, it was once more an Australian captain within the type of Adam Gilchrist who gained the title for his staff. Deccan Chargers had set a goal of 144 runs in opposition to RCB on this recreation with the assistance of a half-century from Herschelle Gibbs. RCB might handle solely 137/9 in 20 overs thus dropping the ultimate by 6 runs.

Chennai Super Kings gained the trophy in two consecutive seasons in 2010 and 2011. They defeated Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in these years. Dhoni continued his golden contact in 2011 profitable each ODI World Cup and IPL title in the identical yr.

Gautam Gambhir who is taken into account among the many most profitable captains of IPL helped the Kolkata Knight Riders staff clinch the title within the 2012 and 2014 season. KKR gained each these finals whereas chasing a excessive complete with Manvinder Bisla and Manish Pandey being the 2 protagonists respectively.

Mumbai Indians’ legacy in IPL began again in 2013 once they gained their first title by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs within the remaining. They went on to win 4 extra trophies after this turning into champions in 2015, 2017, 2019 and most lately in 2020. Rohit Sharma has been their captain in all these profitable campaigns making him arguably the very best captain within the league historical past. Mumbai has retained their core squad in all these years which has been a significant key to their success.

Sunrisers Hyderabad gained their first-ever title within the match in 2016 once they cruised over the Bangalore staff within the finals. Captain David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed an important position of their triumph. Chennai Super Kings made a classy comeback to IPL after 2 years as they grew to become the champions within the 2018 season. CSK have been chasing 180 runs within the remaining, and so they gained their third title fairly comfortably as opener Shane Watson smashed a wonderful century for them.

IPL winners record

Season Winner Runner-up Margin 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 3 Wickets 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 Runs 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 22 Runs 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 58 Runs 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 5 Wickets 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 23 Runs 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 3 Wickets 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 41 Runs 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Runs 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants 1 Run 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Wickets 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 1 Run 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 5 Wickets

* Last up to date on 17 Sep,2021