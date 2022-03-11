IPO-Bound LIC Posts Rs 235 Crore Profit In Third Quarter Of 2021-22

The sharp soar in LIC revenue is essentially as a result of change within the surplus distribution mannequin.

The web revenue of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose to Rs 234.91 crore within the third quarter of the present monetary 12 months from Rs 0.91 crore recorded within the corresponding interval of final 12 months.

For the primary 9 months of the present monetary 12 months, LIC has posted a web revenue of Rs 1,642.78 crore as towards a paltry Rs 7.08 crore web revenue recorded throughout the corresponding interval of 2020-21.

The sharp soar in LIC revenue is essentially as a result of change within the surplus distribution mannequin. The LIC Act has been amended to convey its surplus distribution mannequin at par with personal life insurers.

Before the modification, the LIC had a single ‘Life Fund’. Now it has been segregated into two. One is called collaborating policyholders’ fund, whereas the opposite is known as non-participating policyholders’ fund.

The surplus generated underneath the collaborating policyholders’ fund shall be divided between policyholders and shareholders in a ratio of 90:10, whereby 90 per cent will go to the policyholders and the remaining 10 per cent to the shareholders.

In the case of non-participating policyholders’ fund, 100 per cent of the excess will go to the shareholders.

This modification will considerably enhance LIC’s profitability.