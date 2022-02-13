IPS officer retweets video of man riding bike with a phone in each hand. Watch

A person was seen in Vadodara, driving a motorcycle with two telephones in his fingers. A video of this incident was shared by Vadodara City Police on Twitter. The Police division shared the video whereas tagging Gujarat Police and IPS officer Shamsher Singh amongst others. Then, Singh took to his Twitter web page to retweet this video.

The video that was shared on Twitter, exhibits CCTV footage of some visitors. In it, viewers can see how a person is on his bike. This is nothing out of the abnormal however what he could be seen doing, undoubtedly is. The man is seen holding two telephones in every hand. He is seen speaking to somebody on the cellphone along with his left hand whereas along with his proper hand operates one more one.

All of this, whereas his bike retains going forwards, hands-free. The video was shared with a caption in Gujarati that particulars this incident. It was later retweeted by IPS officer Shamsher Singh. He shared it with a caption in Hindi that interprets to, “How do we make him understand?”

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on February 12. Since then, it has unfold throughout Twitter and acquired greater than 450 likes on the retweet. The foremost video has additionally acquired greater than 59.000 views. It has additionally accrued lots of feedback. Many recommended that he ought to be fined whereas others recommended totally different measures.

What are your ideas on this video?