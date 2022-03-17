IPS officer shares funny incident from Jaipur airport. Leaves Twitterati amused

There are many humorous cases when persons are informed to undergo some added safety measures at airports for supposedly carrying one thing unlawful however then it turns right into a supply of amusement because the merchandise is fairly innocuous. IPS officer Arun Bothra of the Odisha cadre had one such comparable expertise when he was stopped on the Jaipur airport not too long ago. Security employees on the airport requested him to open his purse. However, after they opened the purse, they discovered it was crammed with inexperienced peas to the brim. He tweeted in regards to the incident together with a photograph and it quickly went viral with many individuals replying to him with puns.

Bothra posted the tweet on March 16 and it’s got over 58,000 likes up to now.

“Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag,” he tweeted together with a poker face emoji and a photograph of his bag.

Bothra stated he had bought the inexperienced peas from Jaipur for ₹40 per kg and so he had purchased 10 kg whereas replying to a consumer on Twitter.

Friday I used to be in Jaipur , I bought for ₹40/ kg .. I bought 10 KG — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) March 16, 2022

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan sarcastically replied “Mutter smuggling !!” in a tweet to the submit.

Mutter smuggling !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2022

IAS officer Priyanka Shukla additionally posted this witty reply.

‘Mutter’ of grave concern 😀 — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 16, 2022

This consumer shared his personal expertise as his in-laws additionally carry mangoes the identical method.

This consumer additionally shared this witty pun.

Hope the incident concluded peas-fully. — Anshul Dixit (@anshuld90) March 16, 2022

