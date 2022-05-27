iQoo 10 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped to Debut in Q3 2022

iQoo has reportedly began engaged on the iQoo 10 collection smartphones, in accordance with a tipster. The iQoo 10 collection is tipped to hold mannequin numbers V2217 and V2218 and is alleged to be in growth. The tipster additionally means that the upcoming iQoo 10 collection telephones can be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and can probably debut within the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, the tipster additionally has claimed that Vivo is engaged on a camera-focused flagship telephone.

As reported by GizmoChina, the Chinese tipster on Weibo claimed that iQoo is engaged on its next-generation 10 collection smartphone, which can be launched within the third quarter of 2022. This means that customers may count on the launch to happen someday between July to September. The new fashions within the collection are tipped to be the iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro, with mannequin numbers V2217A and V2218A, as talked about above.

The tipster has not prompt any specs of the iQoo 10 collection, besides a key characteristic that the lineup can be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, in accordance with the report.

iQoo has not made any official announcement associated to the iQoo 10 collection smartphones but.

In the identical submit, the tipster is alleged to have claimed that iQoo mum or dad Vivo is engaged on a camera-focused flagship telephone, as talked about. The smartphone will characteristic a stronger major digicam energy than the Vivo X80 Pro’s Samsung ISOCELL GNV digicam, in accordance with the tipster. The advertising identify of Vivo’s upcoming handset is just not but revealed.

To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India final week. It encompasses a 6.78-inch AMOLED show with a refresh fee of as much as 120Hz. The handset is filled with a quad rear digicam setup, together with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV major sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX598 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped ultra-telephoto lens. There can also be a 32-megapixel selfie digicam on the entrance with an f/2.45 aperture.

