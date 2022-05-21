iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 launch date in India has been confirmed to be May 31. The Chinese firm introduced that the smartphone will hit Indian markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and 80W flash cost. This is totally different from the China variant of the iQoo Neo 6, which featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is anticipated to return in two color choices and home as much as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Amazon had reportedly pushed out a notification final week indicating that the handset from iQoo will launch in India on May 31. Recent stories have additionally indicated that the sale of the smartphone could happen within the first week of June.

iQoo Neo 6 launch date in India has been confirmed to be May 31 on Twitter, and there’s a microsite on Amazon India that additionally teases the specs. Earlier this week, the launch date was leaked by the e-commerce website when it reportedly pushed out a notification. Another report claimed that the sale of the upcoming iQoo smartphone would take place within the first week of June.

iQoo Neo 6 value in India (rumoured)

iQoo Neo 6 is anticipated to be priced at over Rs. 29,000 for its base mannequin, as per a recent leak by tipster Paras Guglani. Meanwhile, its highest variant is tipped to have a value vary larger than Rs. 31,000. iQoo Neo 6 is anticipated to be obtainable in two color choices — Dark Nova and Interstellar.

iQoo Neo 6 specs (leaked)

iQoo Neo 6’s Indian variant is anticipated to sport a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED show with as much as a 120Hz refresh charge, based on the tipster. The handset will run on Android 12. iQoo Neo 6 in India is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G. The China variant of the iQoo Neo 6 was launched in mid-April, and options QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As talked about earlier, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is alleged home as much as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is alleged to incorporate a 16-megapixel entrance digicam, other than a triple digicam setup with 64-megapixel (OIS), 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. iQoo Neo 6 Indian variant is anticipated to accommodate a 4,700mAh battery. The handset can be mentioned to characteristic 80W quick charging.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be robotically generated – see our ethics statement for particulars.