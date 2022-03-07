Europe

Iran Air resumes Tehran-Baku flights

Iran’s nationwide flag service, Iran Air, has resumed once-weekly
roundtrip Tehran-Baku flights after a suspension that was extended
for two years because of the outbreak of the coronavirus, Trend reviews citing IRNA.

According to an announcement by the airline, the flight departs
from Imam Khomeini International Airport at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.
The return flight leaves Heydar Aliyev International Airport the
similar day at 4:55 p.m. native time.

Iran Air has suspended its flights since February 27, 2020, to
stop the outbreak of coronavirus and determined to renew them on
March 7, 2021.



