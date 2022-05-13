Iran arrests at least 22 protesting sudden price hikes in foods

Iranian authorities have arrested at the very least 22 demonstrators who had been protesting sudden value hikes of backed staple meals in two southern cities, state media reported early Friday.

The arrests comply with Iran’s announcement this week that the price of cooking oil, hen, eggs and milk would rise by as a lot as 300 p.c, as food prices surge across the Middle East attributable to international provide chain snarls and Russia’s invasion of main meals exporter Ukraine.

The state-run IRNA information company reported that 15 individuals have been arrested in a single day within the southwestern metropolis of Dezful in Khuzestan province, in addition to seven others within the metropolis of Yasuj in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad Province within the south.

The report additionally stated that 200 individuals had gathered in one other metropolis in Khuzestan province — Andimeshk — the place one firefighter was injured after demonstrators threw stones at police and firefighters.

The state of affairs had calmed in all areas by Friday, IRNA added, posting photos of President Ebrahim Raisi assembly buyers in Tehran supermarkets to listen to their considerations.

Before the demonstrations, advocacy group NetBlocks.org stated that Internet disruptions have been reported throughout the nation as the federal government braced for attainable unrest.

Footage extensively circulating on social media confirmed a number of different protests in Khuzestan, with some turning violent with protesters burning tires on the street and police firing tear fuel to disperse them. The Associated Press couldn’t instantly confirm the movies’ authenticity.

Iran imports half of its cooking oil from Ukraine, the place preventing has saved many farmers from the fields, and virtually half of its wheat from Russia. Smuggling of Iran’s extremely backed bread into neighboring Iraq and Afghanistan has spiked as starvation spreads throughout the area.

Drought is already ravaging Iran’s economic system, and Western sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program have prompted extra difficulties. Inflation has soared to almost 40 p.c, its highest stage since 1994. Youth unemployment additionally stays excessive. Some 30 p.c of Iranian households reside beneath the poverty line in keeping with Iran’s Statistics Center.

Memories of Iran’s gas value hike in November 2019 additionally stay recent. Then, widespread protests — essentially the most violent for the reason that creation of the Islamic Republic in 1979 — rocked the nation.

