Iran arrests three ‘Mossad spies’, doesn’t specify nationalities: Fars

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry mentioned it has arrested three “spies” allegedly working for Israel’s international intelligence company, the Mossad, within the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, state media reported on Wednesday.

“Three Mossad spies were arrested in Sistan-Baluchestan by a judicial order,” the semi-official Fars information company reported, citing the Intelligence Ministry.

“These individuals were involved in disseminating classified information and documents,” Fars mentioned, with out offering any additional particulars.

The announcement got here as talks between Iran and world powers geared toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, which Israel is strongly against, have stalled.

Iran doesn’t acknowledge Israel and has previously accused it of attacking nuclear amenities and assassinating nuclear scientists on its territory.

Iranian safety forces usually conflict with armed drug smugglers and Sunni militants in Sistan-Baluchestan, which is generally populated by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shia Iran.

Baluchi activists complain of ethnic and spiritual discrimination and accuse the regime of intentionally neglecting their area. Sistan-Baluchestan is Iran’s poorest province, based on official figures.

