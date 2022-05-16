Iran arrests university professor on security charges, ‘foreign links’

Authorities in Iran have arrested a college professor on safety prices and “suspicious foreign links,” Iranian media reported on Monday.

The semiofficial Mehr information company recognized the professor as Saeed Madani, however didn’t present particulars or say when and the place he was taken into custody. The report mentioned the educational had met with allegedly suspicious overseas residents and carried messages from them to native activists in Iran.

Madani, a sociology professor at Tehran’s government-run Allameh University, was additionally an activist, mentioned Mehr. He was summoned by the courts a number of occasions previously, and was as soon as, in 2019, banned from touring overseas.

Iran has in current weeks intensified its crackdown on dissent, together with with raids on activists. Over the weekend, a press release from award-wining filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof and others mentioned authorities just lately raided places of work and houses of a number of filmmakers and different business professionals, arresting a few of them.

Iran’s conservative authorities, many with non secular sensibilities, management all of the levers of energy in Iran. They have lengthy considered many actions as a part of a “soft war” by the West in opposition to the Republic. They say Westernization is trying to tarnish the nation’s non secular beliefs.

State media reported final Friday that authorities had arrested at the very least 22 demonstrators protesting sudden worth hikes of sponsored staple meals. And on Saturday, Ahmad Avaei, a member of parliament from town of Dezful in southwestern Khuzestan province, mentioned one individual was killed in the course of the unrest.

The unrests comply with Iran’s announcement earlier within the week that the price of cooking oil, hen, eggs and milk would rise by as a lot as 300 p.c, as meals costs surge throughout the Middle East resulting from world provide chain snarls and Russia’s invasion of main meals exporter Ukraine.

