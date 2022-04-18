Iran, Azerbaijan to sign agreement on preferential trade soon – TPOI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran and Azerbaijan

will quickly signal an settlement on preferential commerce, Deputy Minister

of Industry, Mine and Trade and Head of Trade Promotion

Organization of Iran (TPOI), Alireza Peymanpak stated at a press

convention answering a query from Trend correspondent.

Peymanpak famous that the 2 sides are at the moment conducting

discussions on the settlement.

The deputy minister added that earlier, representatives of the

two nations have carried out discussions on preferential commerce, and

the 2 sides have reached an settlement on a listing of merchandise to be

traded below this settlement.

Under the preferential commerce settlement between Iran and

Azerbaijan, 52 kinds of merchandise can be imported and exported

between Iran and Azerbaijan.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s commerce turnover with

Azerbaijan for the final Iranian 12 months (March 21, 2021, by way of March

20, 2022) amounted to about 852,000 tons value about $608

million.

The commerce turnover between the 2 nations elevated by 93

% in worth in comparison with the previous Iranian 12 months (March 20,

2020, by way of March 20, 2021).

