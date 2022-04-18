Iran, Azerbaijan to sign agreement on preferential trade soon – TPOI
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran and Azerbaijan
will quickly signal an settlement on preferential commerce, Deputy Minister
of Industry, Mine and Trade and Head of Trade Promotion
Organization of Iran (TPOI), Alireza Peymanpak stated at a press
convention answering a query from Trend correspondent.
Peymanpak famous that the 2 sides are at the moment conducting
discussions on the settlement.
The deputy minister added that earlier, representatives of the
two nations have carried out discussions on preferential commerce, and
the 2 sides have reached an settlement on a listing of merchandise to be
traded below this settlement.
Under the preferential commerce settlement between Iran and
Azerbaijan, 52 kinds of merchandise can be imported and exported
between Iran and Azerbaijan.
According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s commerce turnover with
Azerbaijan for the final Iranian 12 months (March 21, 2021, by way of March
20, 2022) amounted to about 852,000 tons value about $608
million.
The commerce turnover between the 2 nations elevated by 93
% in worth in comparison with the previous Iranian 12 months (March 20,
2020, by way of March 20, 2021).
Follow the writer on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur