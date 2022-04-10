Iran blacklists 24 U.S. individuals for illicit activities

Iran introduced Saturday the sanction of one other 24 U.S.

officers and people for “involvement in terrorist and

anti-human rights actions,” in accordance with the Iranian Foreign

Ministry’s web site, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

The ministry mentioned in an announcement that these individuals “help

acts of terror and unfold terrorism in addition to flagrant violations

of human rights,” including they have been blacklisted in accordance with

Iran’s human rights and counter-terrorism legal guidelines.

They additionally performed a task in supporting, organizing, imposing, and

intensifying U.S. unilateral coercive measures towards the Iranian

individuals and authorities, sponsoring and backing terrorist teams,

mentioned the ministry.

It added U.S. unilateral coercive measures have exacerbated

Iranians’ dwelling situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic by

stopping their entry to medicine in addition to medical providers

and gear, depriving them of fundamental rights.

Such measures, the ministry mentioned, are in flagrant violation of

the elemental ideas of worldwide legislation and human rights

and clear cases of crime towards humanity.

It added that planning, main and supporting terrorist acts as

effectively as financing and offering materials help to terrorist

teams have violated worldwide legislation and contradicted

worldwide obligations to struggle terrorism.