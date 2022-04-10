Iran blacklists 24 U.S. individuals for illicit activities
Iran introduced Saturday the sanction of one other 24 U.S.
officers and people for “involvement in terrorist and
anti-human rights actions,” in accordance with the Iranian Foreign
Ministry’s web site, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
The ministry mentioned in an announcement that these individuals “help
acts of terror and unfold terrorism in addition to flagrant violations
of human rights,” including they have been blacklisted in accordance with
Iran’s human rights and counter-terrorism legal guidelines.
They additionally performed a task in supporting, organizing, imposing, and
intensifying U.S. unilateral coercive measures towards the Iranian
individuals and authorities, sponsoring and backing terrorist teams,
mentioned the ministry.
It added U.S. unilateral coercive measures have exacerbated
Iranians’ dwelling situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic by
stopping their entry to medicine in addition to medical providers
and gear, depriving them of fundamental rights.
Such measures, the ministry mentioned, are in flagrant violation of
the elemental ideas of worldwide legislation and human rights
and clear cases of crime towards humanity.
It added that planning, main and supporting terrorist acts as
effectively as financing and offering materials help to terrorist
teams have violated worldwide legislation and contradicted
worldwide obligations to struggle terrorism.