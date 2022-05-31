Iran calls IAEA report on undeclared nuclear sites ‘one sided’

Iran stated Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear watchdog on undeclared nuclear materials discovered at three websites was “not fair.”

“Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA,” overseas ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh instructed reporters, referring to the Monday report by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s not a fair and balanced report,” he stated, including: “We expect this path to be corrected.”

The newest report got here as talks to revive a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and main powers stay deadlocked after stalling in March.

In it, the IAEA stated it nonetheless had questions which have been “not clarified” relating to undeclared nuclear materials beforehand discovered at three websites – Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad.

It stated its long-running efforts to get Iranian officers to elucidate the presence of nuclear materials had failed to supply the solutions it south.

Iran noticed an Israeli hand within the IAEA’s findings. “It is feared that the pressure exerted by the Zionist regime and some other actors has caused the normal path of agency reports to change from technical to political,” Khatibzadeh stated.

Earlier, Iran’s consultant to the IAEA, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, stated the report “does not reflect Iran’s extensive cooperation with the agency.”

“Iran considers this approach unconstructive and destructive to the current close relations and cooperation between the country and the IAEA,” he stated, including: “The agency should be aware of the destructive consequences of publishing such one-sided reports.”

In a separate report revealed on Monday, the IAEA estimated that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to greater than 18 instances the restrict agreed in a troubled 2015 deal between Tehran and main powers.

It “estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms.”

The restrict within the 2015 deal was set at 300 kg (660 kilos) of a particular compound, the equal of 202.8 kg of uranium.

The twin stories got here as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal formally generally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action stay deadlocked after stalling in March.

The settlement gave Iran aid from crippling financial sanctions in alternate for curbs on its nuclear actions designed to stop it from creating an atomic bomb – an ambition it has at all times denied.

But the pact was left on life assist when then US president Donald Trump pulled out unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Tehran, prompting Iran to start rolling again by itself commitments.

One of the primary sticking factors is Tehran’s demand – rejected by Washington – that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be faraway from a US terrorism blacklist.

Read extra:

Blinken says US strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

IAEA reports little progress in standoff with Iran, clash with West looms

Iran guards accuse ‘Zionists’ of assassinating colonel