Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq

BAGHDAD — Iran claimed duty Sunday for a missile barrage that struck close to a sprawling U.S. consulate advanced within the northern Iraqi metropolis of Irbil, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard earlier this week.

No accidents had been reported in Sunday’s assault on the town of Irbil, which marked a major escalation between the U.S. and Iran. Hostility between the longtime foes has usually performed out in Iraq, whose authorities is allied with each international locations.

Iran’s highly effective Revolutionary Guard stated on its web site that it attacked what it described as an Israeli spy heart in Irbil. It didn’t elaborate, however in an announcement stated Israel had been on the offensive, citing the latest strike that killed two members of the Revolutionary Guard. The semi-official Tasnim information company quoted an unnamed supply as saying Iran fired 10 Fateh missiles, together with a number of Fateh-110 missiles, which have a spread of about 300 kilometers (186 miles).

The supply stated the assault resulted in a number of casualties and stated the primary goal for the missiles was the “Zionist base, which is way from the American army base.”

An Iraqi official in Baghdad initially stated a number of missiles had hit the U.S. consulate in Irbil, the supposed goal of the assault. Later, Lawk Ghafari, the top of Kurdistan’s international media workplace, stated not one of the missiles had struck the U.S. facility however that residential areas across the compound had been hit.

In a Twitter put up, he stated the shortage of response from the worldwide group to repeated assaults by Iran on Kurdistan “is of great concern” and was encouraging future assaults by Tehran.

A U.S. protection official stated the strike was launched from neighboring Iran, and that it was nonetheless unsure what number of missiles had been fired and the place they landed. A second U.S. official stated there was no harm at any U.S. authorities facility and that there was no indication the goal was the consulate constructing, which is new and unoccupied.

Neither the Iraqi official nor the U.S. officers had been licensed to debate the occasion with the media and spoke to The Associated Press on situation of anonymity.

Satellite broadcast channel Kurdistan24, which is situated close to the U.S. consulate, went on air from their studio shortly after the assault, exhibiting shattered glass and particles on their studio ground.

The assault got here a number of days after Iran stated it will retaliate for an Israeli strike close to Damascus, Syria, that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard. On Sunday, Iran’s state-run IRNA information company quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the assaults in Irbil, with out saying the place they originated.

The missile barrage coincided with regional tensions. Negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” over Russian calls for about sanctions focusing on Moscow for its battle on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Iran suspended its secret Baghdad-brokered talks geared toward defusing yearslong tensions with regional rival Saudi Arabia, after Saudi Arabia carried out its largest recognized mass execution in its fashionable historical past with over three dozens Shiites killed.

The Iraqi safety officers stated there have been no casualties from the Irbil assault, which they stated occurred after midnight and brought on materials harm within the space. They spoke on situation of anonymity in step with laws.

One of the Iraqi officers stated the ballistic missiles had been fired from Iran, with out elaborating. He stated the Iranian-made Fateh-110 missiles possible had been fired in retaliation for the 2 Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria.

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq, Mathew Tueller, stated the U.S. condemns the felony assault on civilian targets in Irbil. “Iranian regime elements have claimed responsibility for this attack and must be held accountable for this flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” he stated in an announcement posted by the U.S. consulate in Irbil.

U.S. forces stationed at Irbil’s airport compound have come below hearth from rocket and drone assaults previously, with U.S. officers blaming Iran-backed teams.

The high U.S. commander for the Middle East has repeatedly warned concerning the growing threats of assaults from Iran and Iranian-backed militias on troops and allies in Iraq and Syria.

In an interview with The Associated Press in December, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie stated that whereas U.S. forces in Iraq have shifted to a non-combat position, Iran and its proxies nonetheless need all American troops to depart the nation. As a end result, he stated, which will set off extra assaults.’

The Biden administration determined final July to finish the U.S. fight mission in Iraq by Dec. 31, and U.S. forces steadily moved to an advisory position final 12 months. The troops will nonetheless present air assist and different army assist for Iraq’s battle towards the Islamic State.

The U.S. presence in Iraq has lengthy been a flash level for Tehran, however tensions spiked after a January 2020 U.S. drone strike close to the Baghdad airport killed a high Iranian basic. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at al-Asad airbase, the place U.S. troops had been stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic mind accidents within the blasts.

More not too long ago, Iranian proxies are believed liable for an assassination try late final 12 months on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

And officers have stated they imagine Iran was behind the October drone assault on the army outpost in southern Syria the place American troops are primarily based. No U.S. personnel had been killed or injured within the assault.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted: “The aggression which targeted the dear city of Irbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.”

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled area, condemned the assault. In a Facebook put up, he stated Irbil “will not bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist attack.”

———

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee in Washington, Zeina Karam in Beirut, Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

———

This story has been corrected to point out U.S. officers didn’t say the U.S. consulate had been been broken.