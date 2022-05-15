Iran considers exporting gas to Europe: Official

Iran is contemplating the potential of exporting gasoline to Europe, an oil ministry official stated Sunday in opposition to the backdrop of hovering power costs on account of Russia’s battle in Ukraine.

“Iran is studying this subject but we have not reached a conclusion yet,” deputy oil minister Majid Chegeni was quoted as saying by the ministry’s official information company, Shana.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iran is always after the development of energy diplomacy and expansion of the market,” he added.

Though Iran boasts one of many world’s largest confirmed gasoline reserves, its trade has been hit by US sanctions that had been reimposed in 2018 when Washington withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Talks aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal started final 12 months in Vienna however have been on pause for weeks amid excellent points.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February despatched world oil and gasoline costs hovering, with many European nations depending on power imports from Russia.

The scenario worsened Wednesday when Kyiv stated Russia had halted gasoline provides via a key transit hub within the east of the Ukraine, fueling fears Moscow’s invasion may worsen an power disaster in Europe.

Last 12 months, the European Union acquired round 155 billion cubic meters of Russian gasoline, accounting for 45 p.c of its imports.

Iran’s deputy oil minister additionally confirmed that Tehran and Baghdad had signed a memorandum of understanding a couple of weeks in the past that may see the Islamic republic improve gasoline exports to Iraq.

“Gas exports from Iran increased and in this memorandum it was stated that Iraq’s debt of $1.6 billion to Iran will be paid by the end of May,” Chegeni added.

Despite appreciable gasoline reserves of its personal, poor funding on account of a long time of battle and sanctions have left Iraq depending on imports from its jap neighbor for a 3rd of its gasoline wants.

US sanctions on Iranian oil and gasoline, nevertheless, have difficult Iraq’s funds for the imports.

Baghdad makes use of a posh cost methodology to adjust to an exemption from US sanctions on Iran. Iraq isn’t allowed to easily hand over money to Iran as funds have to be used to fund imports of meals and medicines.

Read extra:

Russia says it strikes Ukrainian positions in battle for Donbas

Iran has capacity to double oil exports if market needs more barrels: Official

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been ‘reopened’: EU’s Borrell