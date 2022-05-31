Europe
Iran considers IAEA report unfair – MFA
TEHRAN, Iran, May 31. The UN nuclear watchdog’s
report didn’t replicate the realities of talks between Iran and the
IAEA, it was neither truthful nor balanced, mentioned Iran’s Foreign
Minister spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reviews citing IRNA
“The nuclear watchdog’s report was the identical Director-General
Rafael Grossi rapidly introduced within the European parliament and was
concluded earlier than the Iran-IAEA assembly in Tehran,” he mentioned within the
weekly press briefing.
He harassed that Tehran had offered written solutions to the
company’s questions after the settlement within the Tehran assembly.
The official underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is
shifting ahead with its nuclear program on a peaceable path.