TEHRAN, Iran, May 31. The UN nuclear watchdog’s

report didn’t replicate the realities of talks between Iran and the

IAEA, it was neither truthful nor balanced, mentioned Iran’s Foreign

Minister spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reviews citing IRNA

“The nuclear watchdog’s report was the identical Director-General

Rafael Grossi rapidly introduced within the European parliament and was

concluded earlier than the Iran-IAEA assembly in Tehran,” he mentioned within the

weekly press briefing.

He harassed that Tehran had offered written solutions to the

company’s questions after the settlement within the Tehran assembly.

The official underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is

shifting ahead with its nuclear program on a peaceable path.