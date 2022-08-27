Iran continues to expand transport links with Azerbaijan – ambassador

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. Iran continues

to broaden transport hyperlinks with Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to

Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stated throughout journey to the Shusha

metropolis.

“An instance is the newly constructed railroads. Iran just isn’t towards

the creation of the Zangezur hall, and we have now a principal hall

with fraternal Azerbaijan. It has been offering communication with

Nakhchivan for 30 years. This connection was carried out by means of

Iranian lands, and it’s pure that there ought to be different

corridors. As for the brand new hall, it is determined by Azerbaijan and

Armenia and is a global subject. The precept of our nation

is that one nation can’t affect the nationwide pursuits of

one other nation, together with neighbors,” he stated.

Speaking about cooperation within the area, he stated that the three+3

platform will contribute to this.

“The first assembly of this platform was held in Moscow final

12 months. This 12 months it will likely be held in Tehran. Within the framework of

this format, we can clear up issues within the area

by means of dialogue. There is progress in the direction of normalization within the

area, and there’s an intensive strategy of demining and

reconstruction in Karabakh,” he added.