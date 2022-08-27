Iran continues to expand transport links with Azerbaijan – ambassador
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. Iran continues
to broaden transport hyperlinks with Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stated throughout journey to the Shusha
metropolis.
“An instance is the newly constructed railroads. Iran just isn’t towards
the creation of the Zangezur hall, and we have now a principal hall
with fraternal Azerbaijan. It has been offering communication with
Nakhchivan for 30 years. This connection was carried out by means of
Iranian lands, and it’s pure that there ought to be different
corridors. As for the brand new hall, it is determined by Azerbaijan and
Armenia and is a global subject. The precept of our nation
is that one nation can’t affect the nationwide pursuits of
one other nation, together with neighbors,” he stated.
Speaking about cooperation within the area, he stated that the three+3
platform will contribute to this.
“The first assembly of this platform was held in Moscow final
12 months. This 12 months it will likely be held in Tehran. Within the framework of
this format, we can clear up issues within the area
by means of dialogue. There is progress in the direction of normalization within the
area, and there’s an intensive strategy of demining and
reconstruction in Karabakh,” he added.