Iran could hold direct talks with US to reach ‘good’ nuclear deal: FM

Iran may maintain direct talks with the US over its 2015 nuclear deal if it deems it vital to succeed in a “good” settlement, Tehran’s prime diplomat stated on Monday.

“The US is sending messages calling for direct talks with us… If we reach a stage in the negotiations where it becomes necessary to have a [direct] dialogue with the US to reach a good agreement, we will not ignore it,” Iranian state media quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying.

Talks between Iran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 deal – Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – are at present happening in Vienna.

The US is collaborating not directly within the talks on account of Iran’s refusal to barter straight with Washington. The talks intention to convey Iran again into compliance with the nuclear pact and facilitate a US return to the settlement.

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who heads up the US negotiating group in Vienna, informed Reuters on Sunday that Washington would “welcome” direct talks with Tehran however added that his facet has “heard nothing to that effect.”

Under the 2015 deal, Iran restricted its nuclear program in return for sanctions aid.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 beneath then-President Donald Trump, who additionally reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has since began enriching uranium as much as 60 % purity – an enormous step nearer to the 90 % required for weapons-grade materials.

