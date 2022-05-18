Iran, Cuba sign roadmap barter trade agreement

A roadmap barter commerce settlement was inked between Iran and Cuba

on the sidelines of holding a Joint Economic Commission assembly

between the 2 nations in Tehran on Tuesday, Trend reviews citing IRNA.

The settlement was signed between Iranian Deputy Industry

Minister for Commercial Affairs Mohammad Sadeq Mofatteh and

visiting Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The signing ceremony was additionally participated by senior officers

from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO).

Cuba is among the predominant grain producers and can also be thought-about a

main marketplace for Iranian commodities in Central and Latin

America.

The 18th Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran

on May 15-17.