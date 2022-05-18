Europe
Iran, Cuba sign roadmap barter trade agreement
A roadmap barter commerce settlement was inked between Iran and Cuba
on the sidelines of holding a Joint Economic Commission assembly
between the 2 nations in Tehran on Tuesday, Trend reviews citing IRNA.
The settlement was signed between Iranian Deputy Industry
Minister for Commercial Affairs Mohammad Sadeq Mofatteh and
visiting Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.
The signing ceremony was additionally participated by senior officers
from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO).
Cuba is among the predominant grain producers and can also be thought-about a
main marketplace for Iranian commodities in Central and Latin
America.
The 18th Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran
on May 15-17.