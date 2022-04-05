Iran deal advisor defends Russia, says US President Biden ‘racist piece of garbage’

A prime advisor to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team jumped to the protection of Russia on Tuesday, calling US President Joe Biden a “racist piece of garbage” for calling Vladimir Putin a battle prison.

“This racist piece of garbage was vice-president when Obama and Saudi Arabia destroyed Yemen. Biden also supported the invasion and occupation of Iraq. He was involved in the decimation of Libya & he supported ISIS/Al-Qaeda in Syria… Don’t racist western elites have any shame?” Mohammad Marandi tweeted.

Marandi, an adviser to the Iranian negotiating delegation in Vienna, made his remarks in a tweet above a video of Biden calling the Russian president a battle prison.

“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter is, we saw what happened in Bucha; this warrants he is a war criminal,” Biden advised reporters on Monday.

The US president was talking in regards to the atrocities in Bucha after pictures shared over the weekend confirmed corpses of civilians thrown across the streets of the Ukrainian city.

Russia has denied these accusations, which had been proven following their withdrawal from the city after controlling it since first invading Ukraine final month.

On Sunday, the Iranian advisor Marandi additionally denied the Bucha bloodbath in protection of Moscow.

A query for journalists. Russia left Bucha on March 30. The Mayor declared Bucha free on March 31. No point out of atrocities. On April 1 Azov Nazis enter Bucha. On April 3 Ukrainian Military publish a video of “Russian” atrocities. Is this unsuitable? Who put the our bodies there? https://t.co/WX3TcCcEUR — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) April 3, 2022

This will not be the primary time Marandi has made rash feedback.

On April 1, he threatened Saudi Arabia and stated they had been “playing with fate.”

You aspect with a brutal aggressor & that is the place your pursuits lay. I’ll be defending the sufferer & will not have conversations with anybody related to Robert Malley. But you’ll be able to inform him to not make investments an excessive amount of in pro-western liberals & the MeK terrorist group Full implientation https://t.co/qXa5SCTbMh — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) December 7, 2021

“[Saudi Arabia] knows Patriot air defenses can’t block the missiles and drones of #Yemen and #ansarallah. Successful repeat attacks on key oil instillations make this quite clear,” he tweeted.

Marandi has been a key advisor within the oblique talks between Washington and Tehran, which have been participating for over a yr.

The Iranians refuse to fulfill instantly with the American delegation in Vienna. In December, Marandi stated he refused to fulfill with anybody related to US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley.

Marandi was reportedly born within the US, making him an American citizen. He is Iran’s former well being minister and has boasted about his participation in “fighting the US backed invasion of Iran.”

