Iran deal talks are adjourned until next week — EU

The eighth spherical of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program in Vienna has been adjourned till subsequent week, the European Union External Action Service stated in an announcement on Friday, Trend stories citing TASS.

“Participants will go back to capitals for consultations with their respective governments,” the assertion stated. “The talks will reconvene next week.”

“Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” the assertion stated.

The eighth spherical of talks, which search to revive the JCPOA in its authentic type and convey the US again into the settlement, resumed in Vienna on December 27. The negotiators embrace representatives of Iran and 5 world powers: Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France. The European Union External Action Service acts as a coordinator of the talks.