Iran dismisses ambassador to UK over ‘unconventional event’ at London embassy: Report

A newspaper near Iran’s supreme chief mentioned on Saturday that the nation’s ambassador to the UK has been dismissed as a result of an “unconventional event” held at Tehran’s embassy in London earlier this month.

The ambassador, Mohsen Baharvand, “is on the change list along with 37 other ambassadors,” the semi-official ILNA information company quoted international ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying on Saturday.

Khatibzadeh didn’t say why Baharvand, who has been Iran’s ambassador to the UK for beneath a 12 months, was being changed. Baharvand’s predecessor, Hamid Baeidineajd, held the publish for nearly 5 years.

Iran’s Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief was appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, mentioned that “one of the reasons for Baharvand’s dismissal was the holding of an unconventional ceremony at the Iranian embassy (in London).”

Kayhan was referring to an occasion held at Iran’s embassy in London earlier this month to mark the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution.

سفارت ایران در لندن، مهم‌ترین سفارت ایران در دنیاست.

تعدادی از آقازاده ها و رفقا و اقوام بعد از یکسال سختِ دیگر در دفاع از منافع ایران، سالگرد انقلاب اسلامی را در سفارت ایران در لندن گرامی داشتند. جناب سفیر،

آیا مهمانی دیشب با حضور این اشخاص، کوچکترین نفعی برای مردم ایران داشت؟ pic.twitter.com/Ht4kDC9GFU — Mohammad Reza (@Mamoocham) February 12, 2022

In one video from the occasion shared on social media, some girls may very well be seen with out headscarves, which prompted criticism from some Iranian pro-regime customers.

By not overlaying their hair, Kayhan mentioned, the occasion’s feminine visitors “violated the basic protocols for attending Iranian diplomatic venues.”

Wearing a scarf and overlaying all elements of the physique was made necessary for ladies in Iran quickly after the institution of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

Women who go away a part of their hair uncovered in public are often focused by Iran’s morality police, often called Gasht-e Ershad.

