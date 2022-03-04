Iran, EU officials say nuclear deal not yet done as officials focus on ‘final’ steps

Iran mentioned on Thursday extra efforts had been wanted to revive its 2015 nuclear deal, whereas the EU official coordinating nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers mentioned “we are definitely not there yet” however that talks had been within the “final stages.”

“Premature good news does not substitute good agreement. Nobody can say the deal is done, until all the outstanding remaining issues are resolved. Extra efforts needed,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote on Twitter.

“Everybody is now focused on the final critical steps.”

The European Union’s Enrique Mora, who coordinates ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and world powers geared toward reviving the 2015 deal, mentioned on Thursday that the talks had been at their “final stages,” including that “success is never guaranteed in such a complex negotiation.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed in such a complex negotiation,” Mora wrote on Twitter.

“Doing our best in the coordinator’s team. But we are definitely not there yet.”

Talks between the remaining signatories to the deal – Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – are at present going down in Vienna.

The US is taking part not directly within the talks because of Iran’s refusal to barter straight with Washington.

Earlier on Thursday, Britain’s envoy to the talks mentioned negotiators had been “very close to an agreement.”

“We are very close to an agreement. All parties have negotiated constructively under the leadership of the EU Coordinator Enrique Mora. Now we have to take the few final steps,” Stephanie Al-Qaq wrote on Twitter.

French chief negotiator Philippe Errera tweeted a photograph of French, British and German diplomats on the talks on Thursday, writing: “Thank you for your tireless work over the last 11 months.”

Errera’s tweet was interpreted by some on social media as that means {that a} deal was imminent.

The Vienna talks, which started in April 2021, intention to convey Iran again into compliance with the deal and facilitate a US return to the settlement. The deal supplied Iran sanctions aid in alternate for curbs on its nuclear program.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 underneath then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping financial sanctions on Tehran. That prompted Iran to breach lots of the deal’s restrictions, together with a 3.67 % cap on the purity to which it may enrich uranium.

Tehran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceable functions solely, has since began enriching uranium as much as as excessive as 60 % purity – an enormous step nearer to the 90 % required for weapons-grade materials.

A collapse within the Vienna talks may result in extra isolation for Iran and even army battle. Israel has beforehand warned it might use drive ought to diplomacy fail to decelerate Iran’s fast-advancing nuclear program.

Read extra:

Iran nearing nuclear bomb yardstick as enriched uranium stock grows

UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday: Spokesman