Iran Executed 280 People In 2021, UN Says; Condemns “Excessive Force”

Geneva:

Iran executed not less than 280 folks final 12 months, in response to figures revealed on Thursday by the UN particular rapporteur on Iran.

Presenting a report back to the UN Human Rights Council, Javaid Rehman mentioned the variety of executions for fees associated to narcotics legal guidelines had risen.

“In 2021, at least 280 individuals, including at least 10 women, were executed,” he mentioned.

The unbiased skilled mentioned he had additionally been knowledgeable that three “child offenders” — the time period the United Nations makes use of for an individual convicted of against the law dedicated after they have been below the age of 18 — had been executed in 2021.

The variety of ladies being executed had additionally risen, in response to the report.

The report mentioned greater than 80 of the executions, together with that of a lady and not less than 4 Afghans, have been for medicine offences, in comparison with 25 in 2020.

Rehman noticed that final 12 months noticed a rise in executions of individuals from minority communities, with greater than 40 Baluch and over 50 Kurds put to demise.

In his report, the particular rapporteur, who has been denied entry to Iran, indicated that he had continued to obtain constant info on using confessions obtained by torture as proof in circumstances carrying the demise penalty.

Rehman additionally condemned “lethal and excessive force” towards peaceable gatherings over entry to water and the affect of water shortages on day by day life.

And he condemned the apply of “attempting to silence those who call for accountability”.

“There are many cases of harassment and threats against families of victims and others calling for justice… In some cases, individuals are subjected to criminal prosecution simply for having called for justice,” he mentioned.

Rehman added that he was additionally involved by the variety of deaths in detention in obscure circumstances into which there had been no inquiry.

Between January 1 and December 1, 2021, not less than 11 Kurdish prisoners died in jail in circumstances that weren’t clear, in response to the report.

Kazem Gharibabadi, vice-president of Iran’s judiciary authority and secretary normal of its High Council for Human Rights, lashed out at Rehman on Twitter.

“The High Council for Human Rights condemns the approach employed by the so-called special rapporteur on Iran, which proves that instead of pursuing a policy of dialogue and cooperation, he has favoured a biased and politically-motivated approach,” he mentioned.

