Iran exports $64mn worth of handwoven carpets

Head of Iran National Carpet Center mentioned that the nation

exported $64 million price of handwoven carpets to overseas

international locations in earlier 12 months in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to March

20, 2022), Trend

reviews citing Mehr.

Iran’s export of handwoven carpets abroad final 12 months registered

an 11 p.c progress by way of weight and in addition a ten p.c

decline by way of worth, Farahnaz Rafe’ said.

She put the whole worth of handwoven carpets exported within the

world in 2020 at $870 million, in order that India stood on the first

rank by exporting $278 million price of carpets whereas the Islamic

Republic of Iran stood on the second rank by exporting $72 million

of handwoven carpet.

Islamic Republic of Iran nonetheless is ranked first by way of

export of handwoven carpets worldwide, the top of Iran National

Carpet Center added.