Iran exports $64mn worth of handwoven carpets
Head of Iran National Carpet Center mentioned that the nation
exported $64 million price of handwoven carpets to overseas
international locations in earlier 12 months in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to March
20, 2022), Trend
reviews citing Mehr.
Iran’s export of handwoven carpets abroad final 12 months registered
an 11 p.c progress by way of weight and in addition a ten p.c
decline by way of worth, Farahnaz Rafe’ said.
She put the whole worth of handwoven carpets exported within the
world in 2020 at $870 million, in order that India stood on the first
rank by exporting $278 million price of carpets whereas the Islamic
Republic of Iran stood on the second rank by exporting $72 million
of handwoven carpet.
Islamic Republic of Iran nonetheless is ranked first by way of
export of handwoven carpets worldwide, the top of Iran National
Carpet Center added.